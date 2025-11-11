AdvertisementAdvert.
    Here's How Much Uniswap (UNI) Will Be Burnt With New Proposal

    By Vladislav Sopov
    Tue, 11/11/2025 - 15:05
    As the Uniswap (UNI) team announced the massive UNI crypto burning program, Crypto Twitter is guessing how much this actually affects UNI economics.
    Here's How Much Uniswap (UNI) Will Be Burnt With New Proposal
    As Uniswap Labs, the development entity behind major decentralized crypto exchange Uniswap (UNI), introduces the biggest fee structure change in its history, the community estimated how much UNI will actually be destroyed. Once this proposal goes live, Uniswap (UNI) might be among the biggest buyback operators in crypto.

    $1.27 million per day: Uniswap token burn initiative might be massive for UNI

    Once the proposal by Uniswap Labs goes live and 0.05% of all liquidity provider fees will be sent to buyback and burn UNI tokens, $38 million worth of UNI might be destroyed every month.

    The calculation was shared by the representatives of MegaETH, an EVM scaling solution with over 100,00 in targeted TPS.

    Since Uniswap (UNI) — which is actually a frontend for on-chain cryptocurrency exchange operations — will replace its 0.3% fees with new shared commissions (0.25% to protocol + 0.05% for buybacks), the more volume that is swapped by users, the more UNI will be removed from circulation forever.

    As per the proposal, this will contribute to the long-term stability and progress of the protocol:

    This proposal establishes a long-term model for how the Uniswap ecosystem would operate, where protocol usage drives UNI burn and Uniswap Labs focuses on protocol development and growth.

    Also, Uniswap Labs is going to send some Unichain sequencer fees to the burn program as well as 100 million UNI from the treasury.

    Uniswap (UNI) joins buyback race

    Last but not least, Uniswap will host Protocol Fee Discount Auctions (PFDA) to increase LP returns and allow the protocol to internalize MEV and launch aggregator hooks, turning Uniswap v4 into an on-chain aggregator that collects fees on external liquidity.

    Economically, such a proposal makes UNI verifiably scarcer, with this scarcity growing over time. Immediately upon the announcement, the UNI price jumped by over 25% and set a local peak over $10.

    As noted by the MegaETH expert, this proposal would make Uniswap Labs a more active buyback entity than Pump.fun (PUMP) but still less active than Hyperliquid (HYPE).

