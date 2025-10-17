AdvertisementAdvert.
    Hayes: Bitcoin on Sale

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Fri, 17/10/2025 - 15:55
    Arthur Hayes has predicted that another regional bank bailout could be in the cards
    Hayes: Bitcoin on Sale
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Arthur Hayes, former chief executive officer at cryptocurrency trading platform Binance, has stated that Bitcoin is currently “on sale.” 

    This comes after the leading cryptocurrency recently plunged to $103,853, reaching the lowest level since July. 

    2023-like bailout in the cards? 

    The most recent crypto market plunge comes amid concerns about the soundness of regional banks in the U.S. after the shares of Zions and Western Alliance plummeted due to some bad loans. 

    HOT Stories
    XRP Price Bloodbath: 1,000% Liquidation Imbalance Stuns Bears in Brutal Short Squeeze
    Morning Crypto Report: Bitcoin Falls Under $105,000, New $1 Billion Ripple Deal, XRP Has CEO Debate, Binance Under Scrutiny in France
    Crypto Is Broken: Top Analyst Chris Burniske
    Ripple Raising $1 Billion for XRP Treasury. Will Price Surge?

    Back in March 2023, Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) famously collapsed virtually overnight back in 2023 after heavily betting on long-term government bonds. Signature Bank and First Republic also went underwater shortly after. 

    There was full-blown panic within the regional banking sector, and the Treasury, the Federal Reserve, and the FDIC were quick to bail it out. The regulator took emergency steps in order to guarantee all deposits (including the ones that were above the insurance limit).  

    If the same scenario plays out right now, this could further weaken the U.S. dollar, which is already having its worst year since 1973. 

    Uber-bullish price prediction 

    As reported by U.Today, Hayes previously predicted that the price of Bitcoin could reach $250,000 by the end of the current year. 

    However, Polymarket bettors think otherwise. According to the popular betting website, the leading cryptocurrency has only a tiny 3% chance of reaching the aforementioned level this month. 

    In fact, there is a higher chance of Bitcoin plunging all the way to the $50,000 level. 

    #Bitcoin Price Prediction
