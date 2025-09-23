Advertisement
    Griffin AI Launches TEA Turbo on BNB Chain: Details

    By Vladislav Sopov
    Tue, 23/09/2025 - 14:30
    Griffin AI, developer of on-chain artificial intelligence tools, introduces Transaction Execution Agent for BSC, announces GAIN token launch
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Griffin AI, the platform for deploying and building AI agents in DeFi, announced the launch of TEA (Transaction Execution Agent) Turbo on BNB Chain. With the new product in its portfolio, Griffin AI is gearing up for GAIN token's launch.

    Griffin AI announces Transaction Execution Agent Turbo on BNB Chain

    According to the official statement by its team, Griffin AI, a platform for the development and deployment of AI agents for on-chain activity automation, releases Transaction Execution Agent, or TEA, on BNB Chain (BSC). The instrument is set to automate the performance of basic economic actions on BSC.

    The new instrument is capable of swapping, earning yield and sending tokens on behalf of users who share their intent in plain English.

    Customers can prompt the agent with simple phrases like “swap 30% stablecoin to BNB,” or “earn yield on my idle USDT.” TEA Turbo integrates liquidity and routing across PancakeSwap and 1inch, with direct lending and withdrawals on Aave v3 (BSC-based version).

    Oliver Feldmeier, Founder and CEO of Griffin AI, explains the motivation behind the new trading AI tool's release on BSC:

    BNB Chain has the reach and cost profile for mainstream DeFi adoption. But for many, the space is still too complex, full of tabs and the constant fear of a misclick. TEA Turbo changes that. It meets users where they already are, transforming fragmented workflows into a single, intuitive chat interface, so they can navigate DeFi with simplicity and confidence.

    Similar to the cross-chain TEA, the transaction agent on Binance  uses a deterministic reasoning tree for standard DeFi flows, with LLM fallback only for ambiguous input, to ensure responses are fast, predictable and execution-ready.

    BNB Chain offers scale, low fees and EVM compatibility, making it aptly suited for chat-native, confirm-as-you-go execution. With its consistently low transaction costs, fast finality and broad DEX liquidity led by PancakeSwap’s top-tier spot volumes, BNB Chain’s environment provides for iterative confirmations and mainstream DeFi usability. 

    GAIN, Griffin AI token, debuts on Binance Alpha on Sept. 24

    The BNB Chain release follows last week’s Ethereum mainnet launch and forms part of Griffin AI’s broader agent stack, which includes a no-code Agent Builder and a set of sophisticated research-focused agents. The next steps for TEA Turbo on BNB Chain include expanding Aave v3 asset coverage and integrating with additional aggregators and venues, while maintaining the proposal-then-approval trust model.

    Besides that, the team shared long-anticipated news on Griffin AI's token, GAIN, debut on Binance Alpha and major centralized exchanges.

    GAIN cryptocurrency is set to be available on Binance Alpha on Sept. 24. The listing on Binance's self-custody module will be exclusive.

    Starting from 1:00 p.m. UTC, Sept. 24, 2025, the token will also be available on KuCoin, a tier-1 CEX. GAIN is expected to appear on other centralized exchanges soon.

    #AI Agents
