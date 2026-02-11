AdvertisementAdvert.
Goldman Sachs Holding $152M in XRP

By Alex Dovbnya
Wed, 11/02/2026 - 5:52
Goldman Sachs has disclosed over $260 million in new positions across XRP and Solana (SOL) as the banking giant pivots toward utility-driven crypto infrastructure.
Goldman Sachs has allocated over a quarter of a billion dollars to XRP and Solana.

Its latest 13F filing with the SEC shows that the investment bank disclosed $152 million in XRP ETF holdings and $108 million in Solana (SOL) ETF holdings. 

Notably, according to recent reports, Goldman Sachs executives were reportedly at the White House negotiating the future of stablecoin yields on Tuesday. As reported by U.Today, Ripple's Stuart Alderoty was also present during the meeting. 

CEO David Solomon is scheduled to speak at the World Liberty Financial Forum in Palm Beach next week.

Ditching BTC and buying altcoins 

According to the filing, which covers the fourth quarter of 2025, Goldman’s new positions are held entirely through U.S. spot ETFs rather than direct token ownership.

The bank’s $152 million XRP bet is spread across several issuers: Bitwise XRP ETF ($39.8 million), Franklin XRP Trust ($38.5 million), Grayscale XRP Trust ($38.0 million), and 21Shares XRP ETF ($35.9 million). 

Simultaneously, the bank disclosed a $108 million position in Solana, with the largest chunk allocated to the Bitwise Solana ETF ($45.4 million) and the Grayscale Solana Trust ($35.7 million).

The entry into XRP and Solana appears to be funded, at least in part, by a rotation out of Bitcoin. Data from the same filing indicates that Goldman cut its spot Bitcoin ETF holdings by approximately 40% in Q4 2025.

The bank still holds substantial positions ($1.1 billion in Bitcoin and $1 billion in Ethereum). However, the recent purchases show that Goldman’s analysts see higher upside potential in utility-focused altcoins.

