'Genuinely Huge Moment': RippleX VP Markus Infanger Reacts to Aviva's $300 Billion XRPL Integration

RippleX Senior Vice President Markus Infanger has publicly endorsed the company’s strategic partnership with Aviva Investors, calling it a “genuinely huge moment” for the XRP Ledger (XRPL) as traditional U.K. finance begins moving on-chain.

His comment follows today's announcement that Aviva, a $300 billion asset manager, will tokenize regulated fund structures on XRPL — an institutional milestone that pushes Ripple beyond pilot programs and into live integration with one of the U.K.’s largest financial entities.

Beyond payments: Infanger on why Aviva marks turning point for XRPL

Infanger’s reaction highlights the broader transformation Ripple is targeting: deploying XRPL not just for payments but as infrastructure for real-world assets like tokenized funds, bonds and structured finance products.

By naming this specific integration as a pivotal moment, the senior vice president of RippleX draws a line under Ripple’s RWA roadmap and the readiness of XRPL to meet regulatory and operational demands from legacy institutions.

A genuinely huge moment for XRPL as traditional finance moves onchain!



Aviva Investors, the global asset management business of leading UK insurer Aviva plc, has announced a partnership with @Ripple with the intention of tokenising traditional fund structures on the XRPL.



Read… — Markus Infanger (@markusinfanger) February 11, 2026

The remarks by Infanger also land as U.K. regulators prepare formal guidelines for fund tokenization pilots, making Aviva’s choice of XRP Ledger both timely and strategically significant. Infanger’s tone suggests that Ripple views this as a validation of its long-term thesis: that capital markets infrastructure will migrate on-chain — and XRPL will be one of its core rails.

While Ripple has not disclosed rollout details, Infanger’s emphasis signals confidence in XRPL’s smart contract upgrades — such as Hooks and XLS-30 — as institutional-grade components.

With London joining Ripple’s other RWA hubs in Singapore and Dubai, Infanger’s statement marks a clear turning point: XRPL is no longer peripheral to TradFi infrastructure but is being embedded.