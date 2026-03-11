AdvertisementAdvert.
    Gate Partners With Bank Frick to Expand Institutional Fiat Access

    By Dan Burgin
    Wed, 11/03/2026 - 11:03
    Gate has partnered with Liechtenstein-based Bank Frick to introduce regulated fiat deposit and withdrawal services for institutional clients, enabling multi-currency access to crypto markets.
    Gate has announced a strategic partnership with Bank Frick, a Liechtenstein-based financial institution, to provide fiat on-ramp and off-ramp services for institutional clients across multiple jurisdictions.

    The collaboration is designed to simplify access to major fiat currencies for institutions trading digital assets. At launch, the service will support deposits and withdrawals in several widely used currencies, with additional markets expected to be added as the partnership expands globally.

    The initiative reflects a broader effort by exchanges to improve banking connectivity for professional market participants, including hedge funds, asset managers, and family offices.

    Bank Frick brings more than two decades of experience in financial services and has focused on blockchain banking and tokenization services. The bank operates from Liechtenstein and has built a network of partnerships with crypto exchanges, market makers, and digital asset companies.

    A key component of the collaboration is the bank’s proprietary payment infrastructure, xPULSE payment service. The system enables continuous transaction processing, allowing fiat transfers outside traditional banking system operating hours.

    Through the xPULSE platform, institutional users of Gate will be able to process deposits and withdrawals with near-instant settlement, including transactions initiated outside standard banking cut-off times.

    Multi-currency trading access

    The integration enables Gate clients to deposit and withdraw multiple fiat currencies and trade digital assets without first converting funds into regional banking currencies. 

    This feature is intended to reduce friction for institutions operating across different time zones and financial jurisdictions.

    The service enables direct participation in crypto markets by allowing fiat balances to be used to trade major cryptocurrencies on the exchange. According to the companies, all transactions will operate within applicable regulatory and compliance frameworks.

    Gate founder and CEO Lin Han said the partnership addresses institutional clients' demand for regulated banking connectivity to digital asset markets.

    "Major fiat currencies remain the backbone of global digital asset trading, and our clients have long sought a regulated and convenient solution for multi-currency access," said Dr. Han. "By partnering with Bank Frick, with expertise in bridging traditional banking and crypto, we're delivering on that demand while upholding our commitment to regulatory compliance. This collaboration strengthens Gate's offering, making it easier for hedge funds, asset managers, family offices, and other eligible users to engage with mainstream cryptocurrencies through reliable fiat channels."

    Strengthening the link between banking and crypto

    The agreement reflects an ongoing industry effort to strengthen the integration between traditional financial systems and cryptocurrency platforms.

    Regulated banking partners have become increasingly important for exchanges seeking to provide reliable fiat infrastructure, particularly for institutional participants that require compliance-focused services.

    By integrating Bank Frick’s payment network, Gate aims to enhance the efficiency of fiat settlement while maintaining regulatory oversight. 

    The companies say the partnership will support further development of global fiat-to-crypto trading channels and expand access to digital asset markets for institutional clients.

