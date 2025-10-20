AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Gate Logs 41 Million Active Users, CEO Dr. Han Shares in Interview

    By Vladislav Sopov
    Mon, 20/10/2025 - 15:00
    Dr. Han, CEO and co-founder of global crypto exchange Gate, indicates some massive milestones for his company in 2025
    Advertisement
    Gate Logs 41 Million Active Users, CEO Dr. Han Shares in Interview
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Last week, Dr. Han, CEO and cofounder of Gate, a global cryptocurrency exchange ecosystem, sat down with the U.Today team. In his big interview, he covered the latest developments on Gate, major additions to its services lineup and compliance breakthroughs.

    41 million active users, $12 billion in custody: Massive Gate milestones named by CEO Dr. Han

    Gate, a top-tier centralized cryptocurrency exchange ecosystem, registers 41 million active users as of Q4, 2025. Also, it blasts past $12 billion in custody assets, CEO Dr. Han shared with U.Today in an interview.

    Article image
    Image by Gate.com

    Gate currently ranks 2nd globally in spot trading and 4th in derivatives trading, which reflects its growing role in the Web3 space worldwide. 

    HOT Stories
    Ripple CEO Reacts to $1 Billion XRP Treasury Backed by SBI, Pantera Capital and Kraken
    BREAKING: Strategy Announces One of Its Smallest Bitcoin Purchases
    Morning Crypto Report: Mt. Gox Halloween Deadline Haunts Bitcoin at $111,000, XRP in Focus as Ripple Joins US Summit, $500 Million Binance Outflow Adds Fear
    Coinbase CEO Says It’s 'Never Too Late' to Enter Crypto

    This upsurge is underpinned by a number of game-changing products recently added to the Gate ecosystem. Dr. Han introduced Gate Layer, a proprietary high-performance layer 2 capable of over 5,700 TPS and one-second block times, offering scalable, low-cost infrastructure for decentralized applications with 100% EVM compatibility.

    Advertisement

    Also, Gate Perp DEX allows all ecosystem participants to benefit from perpetual DEXes' narrative euphoria. Built on Gate Layer, it serves as one of the core applications that brings the company's vision of a fully on-chain ecosystem to life.

    Leverage settings are consistent with Gate’s centralized platform, with BTC and ETH perpetual markets supporting up to 125x leverage, providing professional traders with enhanced flexibility and strategic depth.

    Gate secures MiCA license for EU operations

    Also, obtaining a proper license for operating in the EU is another major accomplishment for Gate in 2025, the CEO stressed:

    We’re proud that Gate Europe has officially received a MiCA license under the Malta Financial Services Authority (MFSA). This marks one of the earliest full MiCA authorizations in Europe and reinforces our compliance-first approach.

    Gate Europe serves as the  entry point to the EU under MiCA, enabling Gate to operate in all member states under one harmonized framework.

    This allows the ecosystem to deliver the same depth of products, including spot, derivatives, staking and Web3 access, while ensuring consistent compliance and transparency.

    Malta, one of the rapidly growing fintech hubs in the EU, is the first country for Gate Europe's operations.

    #Gate #Cryptocurrency exchange #Dr. Han
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    Price Analysis
    Oct 20, 2025 - 14:29
    XRP Price Analysis for October 20
    ByDenys Serhiichuk
    News
    Oct 20, 2025 - 14:22
    Ripple CEO Reacts to $1 Billion XRP Treasury Backed by SBI, Pantera Capital and Kraken
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Limitless Prediction Market Closes $10M Seed Round Ahead of LMTS Token Launch
    Turtle Raises an Additional $5.5M to Expand Its Liquidity Distribution Network
    Orochi Network and SOOHO.IO to Build Stablecoin Cross-border Payment Infrastructure, Advancing RWA Adoption for Institutions
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    Price Analysis
    Oct 20, 2025 - 14:29
    XRP Price Analysis for October 20
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Oct 20, 2025 - 14:22
    Ripple CEO Reacts to $1 Billion XRP Treasury Backed by SBI, Pantera Capital and Kraken
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Oct 20, 2025 - 14:15
    Ethereum Price to $18,000, Here Are 7 Catalysts to Watch
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all