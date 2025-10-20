Gate Logs 41 Million Active Users, CEO Dr. Han Shares in Interview

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Last week, Dr. Han, CEO and cofounder of Gate, a global cryptocurrency exchange ecosystem, sat down with the U.Today team. In his big interview, he covered the latest developments on Gate, major additions to its services lineup and compliance breakthroughs.

41 million active users, $12 billion in custody: Massive Gate milestones named by CEO Dr. Han

Gate , a top-tier centralized cryptocurrency exchange ecosystem, registers 41 million active users as of Q4, 2025. Also, it blasts past $12 billion in custody assets, CEO Dr. Han shared with U.Today in an interview.

Gate currently ranks 2nd globally in spot trading and 4th in derivatives trading, which reflects its growing role in the Web3 space worldwide.

This upsurge is underpinned by a number of game-changing products recently added to the Gate ecosystem. Dr. Han introduced Gate Layer, a proprietary high-performance layer 2 capable of over 5,700 TPS and one-second block times, offering scalable, low-cost infrastructure for decentralized applications with 100% EVM compatibility.

Also, Gate Perp DEX allows all ecosystem participants to benefit from perpetual DEXes' narrative euphoria. Built on Gate Layer, it serves as one of the core applications that brings the company's vision of a fully on-chain ecosystem to life.

Leverage settings are consistent with Gate’s centralized platform, with BTC and ETH perpetual markets supporting up to 125x leverage, providing professional traders with enhanced flexibility and strategic depth.

Gate secures MiCA license for EU operations

Also, obtaining a proper license for operating in the EU is another major accomplishment for Gate in 2025, the CEO stressed:

We’re proud that Gate Europe has officially received a MiCA license under the Malta Financial Services Authority (MFSA). This marks one of the earliest full MiCA authorizations in Europe and reinforces our compliance-first approach.

Gate Europe serves as the entry point to the EU under MiCA, enabling Gate to operate in all member states under one harmonized framework.

This allows the ecosystem to deliver the same depth of products, including spot, derivatives, staking and Web3 access, while ensuring consistent compliance and transparency.

Malta, one of the rapidly growing fintech hubs in the EU, is the first country for Gate Europe's operations.