Gate July 2025 Transparency Report: Record User Growth and Expanding Web3 Ecosystem

Gate published its July 2025 Transparency Report, highlighting record achievements across derivatives trading, user base expansion, ecosystem activity and financial disclosures. The data shows the exchange continuing to grow its influence in the global digital asset sector.

Gate's global registered user count surpassed 34 million by the end of July. With the volume of derivatives trading rising to $740 billion – a 46.5% month-over-month increase, Gate's derivatives market share reached 11%, its highest level of the year.

Gate's futures market is overperforming due to increased liquidity, quicker token listings and infrastructure improvements meant to lower latency and boost capital efficiency. Gate's attractiveness to institutional and high-frequency traders has been reinforced.

Product launches and platform engagement

Additionally, participation in Gate's product ecosystem reached all-time highs in July. Launchpad's oversubscription rate of 7,325 points confirms the high demand for new project listings. In 21 projects, Launchpool disbursed rewards with some projects, achieving annualized percentage rates of over 4,500%. More than 250,000 people signed up for the HODLer Airdrop program, demonstrating the platform's popularity among retail users.

xStocks was one of Gate's main product launches in July. It offers leverage on-chain settlement and 24/7 trading for well-known stocks like Apple and Tesla. An important step toward connecting blockchain-based trading infrastructure with equity markets has been taken with this addition.

Supply of tokens and financial openness

With the burning of 92 million GT tokens in Q2, 2025, Gate maintained its deflationary strategy. The cumulative burn, which now surpasses 60% of the entire supply, ensures deflation and market stability of the token. In August, Gate's reserves grew to $12.02 billion, with a coverage ratio of 123%.

Merkle tree audits, zk-SNARK proofs and user-accessible verification tools were used to validate these numbers. Both practices are used in industry-leading products to verify integrity and transparency.

Community initiatives

The exchange made investments in research projects, social responsibility initiatives and the development of ecosystems and communities. Over 1,000 influential people were onboarded by the Gate recruitment program, which reached three million daily active users, and the Gate Red Bull Racing Tour (Season 2) increased its community presence.

To further solidify its position as a research center in digital finance, Gate Research published reports on tokenized stocks PayFi and regulatory changes.

In Benin, Gate Charity hosted a Fashion for Impact workshop and awarded 10 scholarships to underprivileged young people.

Gate's July 2025 results show growth in a number of areas including a larger market share in derivatives, improved tokenomics, rising reserves and a greater influence on the community. Through the integration of ecosystem and social initiatives, with upgrades to trading infrastructure, the exchange maintains its position as a leading platform in Web3's financial and technological aspects.