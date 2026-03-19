AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Galaxy: Quantum Breakthrough Could Threaten Bitcoin

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Thu, 19/03/2026 - 15:24
    Bitcoin developers are accelerating work on a suite of "quantum-proof" upgrades as new data from Galaxy reveals that approximately 7 million BTC remains vulnerable to future high-powered computing attacks.
    Advertisement
    Galaxy: Quantum Breakthrough Could Threaten Bitcoin
    Cover image via U.Today
    Google

    Some industry participants have criticized Bitcoin Core developers for moving too slowly when it comes to quantum tech, but a new research report from Galaxy shows that promising defense strategies are already in active development.

    Advertisement

    The risk is not imminent, but is nonetheless existential. A sufficiently powerful "cryptographically relevant quantum computer" (CRQC) using Shor’s algorithm could theoretically derive a user's private key from their public key. This would make it possible for a bad actor to forge signatures and steal funds.

    However, the Galaxy report emphasizes that the network's structure provides a natural defense for most users. 

    HOT Stories
    Galaxy: Quantum Breakthrough Could Threaten Bitcoin Ripple CTO Emeritus Engages XRP Holders With Euro Stablecoin Teaser; Shiba Inu (SHIB) Becomes Top Bull Pick for Top Binance Traders; Bitcoin May Lose 30% of Value vs. Gold, Projects Cowen: Morning Crypto Report

    Moreover, developers are currently working on the tools that are necessary for securing the rest. 

    Advertisement

    Who is at risk?

    Bitcoin's public keys are typically hidden behind hashed addresses until the exact moment a user spends their coins. 

    According to estimates from security group Project Eleven, approximately 7 million BTC (roughly $470 billion) at recent prices, remains in those wallets where the public key is already exposed on-chain. These coins mainly belong to early adopters and address reusers. 

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Thu, 03/19/2026 - 14:27
    Bitcoin as 'Ultimate Hedge?' Saylor Doubles Down While BTC Hits $69,200 Amid Gold and Silver's Collapse
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement

    Possible solutions 

    The Galaxy report has outlined a suite of technical solutions currently moving through the Bitcoin development pipeline. 

    These include BIP 360 (Pay-to-Merkle-Root), a soft fork proposal that introduces P2MR outputs, the hourglass proposal,  which would rate-limit the spending of legacy P2PK outputs (e.g., to 1 BTC per block) to prevent a quantum-driven supply shock that could crash the market, hash-based signatures (SPHINCS+), a hash-based post-quantum signature scheme recently standardized by NIST, and the reveal emergency backstop, which would force users to publish a compact, hash-based commitment before broadcasting their actual spend. 

    #Bitcoin News
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Mar 19, 2026 - 14:39
    Dogecoin Price Falls Below $0.10, But 12% Open Interest Signals Reset
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    News
    Mar 19, 2026 - 14:27
    Bitcoin as 'Ultimate Hedge?' Saylor Doubles Down While BTC Hits $69,200 Amid Gold and Silver's Collapse
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Playnance Launches GCOIN Trading on MEXC as Token Goes Live
    Tezos Developers and Creators Reunite at TezDev Cannes with 360° Immersive Zone and Keynote by Arthur Breitman
    Aster Chain Launch: Deﬁning a New Era for Onchain Privacy and Transparency
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Reviews
    Feb 24, 2026 - 8:00
    From Algorithm to Execution: How BeLiquid Delivers Top Market Making for Tokens
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Feb 12, 2026 - 12:25
    Trezor Safe 7, Building Product, Accessible Self-Custody: Rare Interview With Trezor's Head of Hardware Product Adam Budínský
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Feb 10, 2026 - 9:08
    DeLorean Labs $DMC: Tokenized Cars, On-Chain Reservations and Strong Community
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Feb 9, 2026 - 16:30
    Gate Research: Why Leveraged Tokens Are Vanishing
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Feb 5, 2026 - 15:43
    Web3 Leap: How DeLorean Labs Is Reimagining the Future of Cars
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Google
    Popular articles
    News
    Mar 19, 2026 - 15:24
    Galaxy: Quantum Breakthrough Could Threaten Bitcoin
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Mar 19, 2026 - 14:39
    Dogecoin Price Falls Below $0.10, But 12% Open Interest Signals Reset
    Godfrey Benjamin
    News
    Mar 19, 2026 - 14:27
    Bitcoin as 'Ultimate Hedge?' Saylor Doubles Down While BTC Hits $69,200 Amid Gold and Silver's Collapse
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Show all