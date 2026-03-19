Galaxy: Quantum Breakthrough Could Threaten Bitcoin

Some industry participants have criticized Bitcoin Core developers for moving too slowly when it comes to quantum tech, but a new research report from Galaxy shows that promising defense strategies are already in active development.

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The risk is not imminent, but is nonetheless existential. A sufficiently powerful "cryptographically relevant quantum computer" (CRQC) using Shor’s algorithm could theoretically derive a user's private key from their public key. This would make it possible for a bad actor to forge signatures and steal funds.

However, the Galaxy report emphasizes that the network's structure provides a natural defense for most users.

Moreover, developers are currently working on the tools that are necessary for securing the rest.

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Who is at risk?

Bitcoin's public keys are typically hidden behind hashed addresses until the exact moment a user spends their coins.

According to estimates from security group Project Eleven, approximately 7 million BTC (roughly $470 billion) at recent prices, remains in those wallets where the public key is already exposed on-chain. These coins mainly belong to early adopters and address reusers.

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Possible solutions

The Galaxy report has outlined a suite of technical solutions currently moving through the Bitcoin development pipeline.

These include BIP 360 (Pay-to-Merkle-Root), a soft fork proposal that introduces P2MR outputs, the hourglass proposal, which would rate-limit the spending of legacy P2PK outputs (e.g., to 1 BTC per block) to prevent a quantum-driven supply shock that could crash the market, hash-based signatures (SPHINCS+), a hash-based post-quantum signature scheme recently standardized by NIST, and the reveal emergency backstop, which would force users to publish a compact, hash-based commitment before broadcasting their actual spend.