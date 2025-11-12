AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Fidelity Reveals Who's Selling Bitcoin

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Wed, 12/11/2025 - 16:07
    Fidelity's Chris Kuiper has pointed to the key data that reveals recent Bitcoin sellers
    Advertisement
    Fidelity Reveals Who's Selling Bitcoin
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Chris Kuiper, vice president of research at Fidelity's digital asset arm, the long-term holders who have held their coins for a year or more are believed to be the main source of selling. 

    Advertisement

    However, based on the data cited by Kuiper, long-term holders are currently selling slowly over time, meaning that there is no rush to exit the market. 

    As noted by the analyst, many long-term investors expected the leading cryptocurrency to experience a massive rally in October or November based on its historical price action. However, this did not happen, which resulted in frustration. 

    HOT Stories
    XRP Liquidation Imbalance Hits 5,999% as Price Eyes Rebound
    Morning Crypto Report: Goodbye to $2 XRP? Bollinger Bands Say Yes, Bitcoin Faces Brutal 400% Liquidation Imbalance, Satoshi-Era Whale Exits BTC With $1.5 Billion
    Ripple Issues Fresh Scam Warning: What XRP Holders Should Know
    Crypto Market Prediction: XRP Bulls Get Blocked, No $4,000 for Ethereum (ETH) Now, Did Shiba Inu (SHIB) Fakeout End Multi-Trillion Rally?

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Wed, 11/12/2025 - 11:53
    Bitcoin Is Best Crypto Bull Case Right Now, Top Trader Shows Why
    ByGamza Khanzadaev

    Advertisement

    Now, some long-term holders are tempted to sell their coins earlier in order to be able to lock in profits.

    "But as October's strong seasonal pattern didn't hold up and the calendar year is coming to a close, long-term holders are looking to make year-end tax and positional changes, calling it a day with the gains they already have," Kuiper explained. 

    Bitcoin's positive fundamental developments and lackluster price action continue to diverge, the analyst says.  

    Who's buying? 

    At the same time, there is still substantial buying from institutional investors, exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and corporations. This demand helps to keep the cryptocurrency afloat. 

    Bloomberg's Eric Balchunas has noted that Bitcoin ETFs managed to attract more than $500 million worth of inflows on Wednesday.  

    Meanwhile, Samson Mow recently blamed recent Bitcoin buyers for selling Bitcoin to secure lackluster returns after the cryptocurrency severely underperformed earlier this year. Moreover, he claims that this cohort of buyers rushed to sell BTC due to reports of OGs dumping their holdings. 

    #Bitcoin News #Fidelity
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Nov 12, 2025 - 16:09
    Bitcoin Creator Satoshi Nakamoto Arrives in Miami: New Statue Revealed
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    Price Analysis
    Nov 12, 2025 - 16:00
    Binance Coin (BNB) Price Analysis for November 12
    ByDenys Serhiichuk
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    EV2 Token Presale Launches as Funtico Targets Mainstream Gamers With ‘Earth Version 2’
    Poain's (PEB) Smart AI Staking Project Enters Major Pre-Sale Phase
    RISE Acquires BSX, a Perp DEX on Base, to Accelerate Development of the First Integrated Orderbooks
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Nov 12, 2025 - 16:09
    Bitcoin Creator Satoshi Nakamoto Arrives in Miami: New Statue Revealed
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Nov 12, 2025 - 16:07
    Fidelity Reveals Who's Selling Bitcoin
    Alex Dovbnya
    Price Analysis
    Nov 12, 2025 - 16:00
    Binance Coin (BNB) Price Analysis for November 12
    Denys Serhiichuk
    Show all