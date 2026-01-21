'Extremely Positive to See RLUSD Listed on Binance': Ripple CEO

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse has reacted to the listing of Ripple USD stablecoin (RLUSD) on Binance, the largest cryptocurrency exchange. Responding to a post on X announcing the development, Garlinghouse celebrated it as a major win for the community.

Advertisement

Binance listing expands RLUSD liquidity and global access

According to Garlinghouse, it is "eXtRemely Positive to see RLUSD listed on Binance." Garlinghouse’s enthusiastic endorsement suggests that he is excited about the development, as it aligns with his vision for the ecosystem.

Given Ripple USD stablecoin’s utility in cross-border payments and decentralized finance (DeFi), its listing on Binance increases liquidity and accessibility.

Notably, it means that more users could access RLUSD on Binance, and this could drive up its market capitalization. With massive global exposure and easier access to both institutional and retail users, RLUSD might climb higher in market cap.

Ripple USD stablecoin, which launched in December 2024, has since exceeded a market cap of $1.3 billion within this period. Ripple USD stablecoin had been so aggressive with its burn and mint strategy that it broke into the top 100 assets by September 2025. Currently, it is the 54th-ranked crypto asset by market cap.

Expanding and getting listed on Binance could see the stablecoin record massive growth going forward. Interestingly, at the time of launch, Garlinghouse had stated that his vision was to ensure RLUSD challenges industry giants like Tether (USDT) and Circle (USDC) for market share.

Subtle XRPL signal fuels ecosystem optimism

Garlinghouse’s reaction was double-barreled. He deliberately wrote the message in unusual capitalization, with the "X" and "R" especially standing out. It appears Garlinghouse is sending a subtle hint of his anticipation of support for XRP Ledger (XRPL).

Ripple is signaling that native XRPL support might be close as well, and this would help drive activity on its own ledger.

The listing is an indication of strong ties between Binance and Ripple, and it could lay the groundwork for higher XRPL usage. A spike in payments, liquidity and on-chain settlement on XRPL could significantly boost the network.

It is worth mentioning that before the Binance listing, the Ripple USD stablecoin recently achieved a new integration on the trading platform LMAX Group. The development saw LMAX embedding RLUSD into its global trading system and allows crypto users to connect with commodities or indexes.

To ensure seamless integration, Ripple advanced the sum of $150 million as financial support for LMAX’s long-term cross-asset expansion plans.