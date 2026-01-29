AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Ex-Ripple CTO Breaks His Silence on XRP's Origins With Unbelievable New Story

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Thu, 29/01/2026 - 9:41
    A casual X thread just rewrote Ripple lore as David Schwartz explained who likely named XRP's smallest unit and how the Ripple domain came from a Grateful Dead fan.
    Advertisement
    Ex-Ripple CTO Breaks His Silence on XRP's Origins With Unbelievable New Story
    Cover image via U.Today
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Ripple’s longtime CTO, now emeritus, and XRP Ledger co-architect, David Schwartz, revealed two of the ecosystem’s strangest origin stories. They involve Arthur Britto, cognitive oddities and a Grateful Dead song.

    Advertisement

    It all started with a question about who first coined the term “drop” for the smallest unit of XRP. According to Schwartz — while he could not say definitively — his best guess was Arthur Britto.

    The only connection that I know of is that we got http://ripple.com from a [Grateful] Dead fan who registered the domain because of the song. - David Schwartz, CTO Emeritus at Ripple

    HOT Stories
    Crypto Market Review: Will XRP Close out on $2? Ethereum (ETH) Back on Track, Big Bitcoin (BTC) Battle Ahead
    U.Today Crypto Digest: Shiba Inu (SHIB) Burns Explode 2,807%, Ripple CEO Teases Big Reveal, Bitcoin (BTC) Miners Capitulate
    White House to Host Emergency Crypto Meeting: Details
    Breaking: Fidelity Lauching Ripple USD Competitor

    He then opened up with a rare comparison between himself and Britto, explaining that while he operates on a high level of conventional intelligence, Britto's intellect functions on an entirely different plane, possessing traits that most people lack. 

    Advertisement

    While Schwartz processes quickly, Britto used to ask him to slow down during explanations, even when discussing his own ideas.

    Grateful Dead and Ripple? Yes!

    Next, the conversation veered into Ripple trivia, when another user brought up the fact that the company’s name overlaps with a Grateful Dead song and that Ripple’s old 404 page once featured the band's "Dancing Bear."

    It turns out there was indeed a connection, as Schwartz explained that Ripple acquired its domain name from a fan of the band, who had registered it years prior because of that song — not because of any direct company decision.

    Advertisement

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Thu, 01/29/2026 - 05:28
    XRP Price Lags, but 'Millionaire' Wallets Stage Comeback
    ByAlex Dovbnya

    So, for now, Schwartz demystified three longstanding questions in the XRP community: the origin of the term "drop," the difference in intelligence between the two XRP architects and the musical roots behind Ripple's online identity.

    On a casual Thursday, the legacy behind XRP and Ripple just got a little deeper and a lot more eccentric.

    #Ripple News #XRP News #XRP
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    Interviews
    Jan 29, 2026 - 8:48
    $50 Million Fundraising, ChatGPT Competition and Decentralized AI: Major Interview With Gonka AI Founders David Liberman and Daniil Liberman
    ByVladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 29, 2026 - 8:47
    Bitcoin Bloodbath: $347,000,000 Destroyed in 24 Hours as BTC Loses $90,000
    ByArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    QXMP Labs Announces Activation of RWA Liquidity Architecture and $1.1 Trillion On-Chain Asset Registration
    The State of TRON H2 2025: Stablecoin Settlement at Scale Amid Rising Competition
    Toobit and LALIGA Celebrate Partnership with $1M Super Match Carnival
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    News
    Jan 29, 2026 - 9:41
    Ex-Ripple CTO Breaks His Silence on XRP's Origins With Unbelievable New Story
    article image Gamza Khanzadaev
    Interviews
    Jan 29, 2026 - 8:48
    $50 Million Fundraising, ChatGPT Competition and Decentralized AI: Major Interview With Gonka AI Founders David Liberman and Daniil Liberman
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 29, 2026 - 8:47
    Bitcoin Bloodbath: $347,000,000 Destroyed in 24 Hours as BTC Loses $90,000
    article image Arman Shirinyan
    News
    Jan 29, 2026 - 8:24
    'Faces Will Melt': '$1 Million BTC' Samson Mow Shares Bitcoin Omega $100,000 Prediction
    article image Yuri Molchan
    News
    Jan 29, 2026 - 6:36
    Saylor: 'We Buy Real Bitcoin'
    article image Alex Dovbnya
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Jan 29, 2026 - 9:41
    Ex-Ripple CTO Breaks His Silence on XRP's Origins With Unbelievable New Story
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Interviews
    Jan 29, 2026 - 8:48
    $50 Million Fundraising, ChatGPT Competition and Decentralized AI: Major Interview With Gonka AI Founders David Liberman and Daniil Liberman
    Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 29, 2026 - 8:47
    Bitcoin Bloodbath: $347,000,000 Destroyed in 24 Hours as BTC Loses $90,000
    Arman Shirinyan
    Show all