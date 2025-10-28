Every Wall Street Institution Will Be in Crypto Within 12 Months, Bitwise CEO Predicts

Advertisement

Hunter Horsley, chief executive officer at Bitwise Invest, has predicted that "every" Wall Street institution will be doing something in crypto within the next 12 months.

"Software is eating the world. Crypto is going to eat capital markets," Horsley said in a recent social media post.

Widespread adoption

According to a recent chart developed by Bitwise, Wall Street is rapidly taking over crypto trading and custody. Such huge names as Bank of America, BlackRock, BNY Mellon, CBOE, Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan Chase, and UBS all have a presence within this specific sector. Now that crypto has entered the mainstream, crypto trading has become a standard offering for major banks and brokerages.

A lot of institutions that provide trading and custody services also offer crypto ETPs (Bank of America, BlackRock, BNY Mellon, CBOE, Deutsche Bank, Fidelity, Goldman Sachs, HSBC, JPMorgan Chase, and so on).

Nascent demand

For now, relatively few institutions have dabbled in private crypto funds.

Only a handful of institutions, such as Citi and HSBC, are currently exploring crypto payments.

In the meantime, tokenization is emerging as a new hot trend, gaining increasingly more traction with the likes of Fidelity, Franklin Templeton, and Goldman Sachs.

$1.3 million in ten years?

In August, Bitwise predicted that the Bitcoin price could potentially reach $1.3 million in ten years, citing institutional adoption as one of the main bullish factors.

During the third quarter of the year, corporate adoption soared by 40%, according to Bitwise's Q3 2025 Crypto Market Review.