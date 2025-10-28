AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Every Wall Street Institution Will Be in Crypto Within 12 Months, Bitwise CEO Predicts

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Tue, 28/10/2025 - 6:18
    Bitwise CEO Hunter Horsley is extremely optimistic about the future pace of cryptocurrency adoption
    Advertisement
    Every Wall Street Institution Will Be in Crypto Within 12 Months, Bitwise CEO Predicts
    Cover image via U.Today
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Hunter Horsley, chief executive officer at Bitwise Invest, has predicted that "every" Wall Street institution will be doing something in crypto within the next 12 months. 

    "Software is eating the world. Crypto is going to eat capital markets," Horsley said in a recent social media post. 

    Widespread adoption 

    According to a recent chart developed by Bitwise, Wall Street is rapidly taking over crypto trading and custody. Such huge names as Bank of America, BlackRock, BNY Mellon, CBOE, Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan Chase, and UBS all have a presence within this specific sector. Now that crypto has entered the mainstream, crypto trading has become a standard offering for major banks and brokerages. 

    HOT Stories
    First Bitcoiner to Go to Space Slams BIP-444: 'A Bad Idea'
    Crypto Market Prediction: Bitcoin (BTC) Destroyed $600,000,000 Resistance Level, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Battle Next, Is Ethereum's (ETH) $4,200 Temporary?
    Macroeconomist Keeps Warning About Major Crash While Predicting That ETH Will Soar
    XRP Price Ready for $3 Breakout, Legendary Trader Bollinger Sparks Debate Over Bitcoin (BTC) Chart, Shiba Inu Team Reaches Out to SHIB Community — Crypto News Digest

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Mon, 10/20/2025 - 13:47
    'Big Week': Bitwise Exec Reacts as Bitcoin, Ethereum Head for London Stock Exchange
    ByTomiwabold Olajide

    Advertisement

    A lot of institutions that provide trading and custody services also offer crypto ETPs (Bank of America, BlackRock, BNY Mellon, CBOE, Deutsche Bank, Fidelity, Goldman Sachs, HSBC, JPMorgan Chase, and so on). 

    Nascent demand 

    For now, relatively few institutions have dabbled in private crypto funds. 

    Only a handful of institutions, such as Citi and HSBC, are currently exploring crypto payments. 

    In the meantime, tokenization is emerging as a new hot trend, gaining increasingly more traction with the likes of Fidelity, Franklin Templeton, and Goldman Sachs. 

    $1.3 million in ten years? 

    In August, Bitwise predicted that the Bitcoin price could potentially reach $1.3 million in ten years, citing institutional adoption as one of the main bullish factors. 

    During the third quarter of the year, corporate adoption soared by 40%, according to Bitwise's Q3 2025 Crypto Market Review. 

    #Bitcoin News #Cryptocurrency Adoption #Bitwise #Hunter Horsley
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Oct 28, 2025 - 5:21
    First Bitcoiner to Go to Space Slams BIP-444: 'A Bad Idea'
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    NewsCrypto Market ReviewPrice Analysis
    Oct 28, 2025 - 0:01
    Crypto Market Prediction: Bitcoin (BTC) Destroyed $600,000,000 Resistance Level, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Battle Next, Is Ethereum's (ETH) $4,200 Temporary?
    ByArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    River Public Sale - 48-Hour Dutch Auction Lowest Price Settlement, Claim and Refund Instantly After End
    Dogecoin and Shiba Inu Power the Meme Market Shape, MAGAX Utilizes AI Features
    RIVER Gains 5x Following Binance Perp Listing, Supported by Time-Encoded Airdrop Conversion
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Oct 28, 2025 - 6:18
    Every Wall Street Institution Will Be in Crypto Within 12 Months, Bitwise CEO Predicts
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Oct 28, 2025 - 5:21
    First Bitcoiner to Go to Space Slams BIP-444: 'A Bad Idea'
    Alex Dovbnya
    News, Crypto Market Review, Price Analysis
    Oct 28, 2025 - 0:01
    Crypto Market Prediction: Bitcoin (BTC) Destroyed $600,000,000 Resistance Level, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Battle Next, Is Ethereum's (ETH) $4,200 Temporary?
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all