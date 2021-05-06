Ethereum's Layer 2 Solution, Loopring (LRC), Integrated by Open Ocean

News
Thu, 05/06/2021 - 10:47
article image
Vladislav Sopov
Loopring, one of the earliest Ethereum scalability frameworks, will power DeFis on Open Ocean. Why is this important?
Ethereum's Layer 2 Solution, Loopring (LRC), Integrated by Open Ocean
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents

Open Ocean protocol, tasked with merging liquidity across cenralized and decentralized financial protocols, becomes the first-ever liquidity dashboard to integrate Loopring (LRC).

Low fees, advanced speed, Ethereum-level security: Open Ocean integrates Loopring

CeFi/DeFi aggregator Open Ocean has successfully integrated the mechanisms of many blockchains, including Ethereum, Binance Smart Chain, Ontology and Tron. Now, its team has added Ethereum's Layer 2 protocol, Loopring, to its technology stack.

Open Ocean integrates Loopring
Image via Twitter

Fee reduction and order execution speed upgrades are the two main rationales behind the integration of Ethereum's Layer 2. Also, it is desgined to prevent Open Ocean from congestion in periods of maximum Ethereum (ETH) overload.

Loopring was chosen by the Open Ocean team due to its proven reliability and cost-efficient design. Loopring utilizes the concept of zkRollups, which is suitable for the majority of DEXs and AMMs.

Loopring integration allows Open Ocean to implement a new fee scheme. Now, the liquidity taker is charged with 0.25 percent fees while the maker is charged with negative fees. Actually, he/she is rewarded for bringing money to the protocol.

More integrations to come

To interact natively with Ethereum's Layer 2, Open Ocean traders should activate specific accounts. Once the accounts are activated, the Layer 2 pairs will be displayed in orderbooks with special labels.

Ethereum's (ETH) mainnet and Ethereum's Layer 2 interact via a decentralized bridge, while their users are charged with negligible gas fees only.

The Open Ocean team highlights that more blockchains will be integrated by the aggregator in the coming months. Solana (SOL), Polygon Network (ex-Matic) and Polkadot (DOT) are top candidates for the integration.

#Ethereum News #DeFi News
article image
About the author
Vladislav Sopov

Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 5+ years in IT-analytics, 2+ years in blockchain.

Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

article image Ripple Helps Move 31 Million XRP, While Number of XRP Whales Soars in Q1
05/07/2021 - 11:01

Ripple Helps Move 31 Million XRP, While Number of XRP Whales Soars in Q1

Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
article image After Ethereum (ETH), Eos (EOS) and Cardano (ADA), Litecoin (LTC) Finally Smashes 2017 High
05/07/2021 - 10:02

After Ethereum (ETH), Eos (EOS) and Cardano (ADA), Litecoin (LTC) Finally Smashes 2017 High
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
article image 12,354 Bitcoin Moved from Coinbase In One Hour, Possibly By Institutions: Glassnode
05/07/2021 - 09:20

12,354 Bitcoin Moved from Coinbase In One Hour, Possibly By Institutions: Glassnode
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan