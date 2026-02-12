AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

Ethereum Worth $660 Million Pulled From Exchanges in One Week

By Caroline Amosun
Thu, 12/02/2026 - 15:39
Ethereum sees selling pressure subside as accumulation grows with 330,000 ETH tokens withdrawn from exchanges in the past week.
Advertisement
Ethereum Worth $660 Million Pulled From Exchanges in One Week
Cover image via U.Today
Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Advertisement

Ethereum might finally be headed for a major price breakout as recent on-chain metrics signal rising investor demands despite a recent crypto market downturn.

While the negative market conditions have sparked rising selling pressure across the broad crypto market and were well reflected on Ethereum’s performance over the period, momentum appears to be shifting.

On Thursday Feb. 12, popular crypto analyst Ali Martinez, showcased data from Santiment, revealing that a massive 330,000 Ethereum have been scooped in major buy attempts in the past week.

HOT Stories
Morning Crypto Report: XRP Gains Momentum Ahead of CPI, Binance's 15,000 Bitcoin Fund Records First Profit, 3 Key Solana (SOL) Updates for February 2026 Detailed Ripple's CTO Emeritus Calls Bitcoin 'Technological Dead End'

While Ethereum has been trading around the $2,000 mark during the period, this massive accumulation saw over $660,000,000 worth of ETH tokens withdrawn from exchanges within seven days.

Advertisement

Considering the bearish market sentiment during the period, the accumulation has sparked discussion across the crypto market as it signals renewed interest among investors despite the prolonged volatility.

Ethereum set for recovery?

While the massive Ethereum withdrawal from exchanges signals growing demand and rising buying activities, Ethereum appears to be responding to this metric positively.

Advertisement

After multiple days of trading in deep red territory, data from CoinMarketCap shows that the asset is finally flashing signs of a potential price recovery as it has surged decently by 1.33% over the last 24 hours.

You Might Also Like
Title news
Tue, 02/10/2026 - 13:53
Ethereum Super Bull? New Whale Opens 16,270 ETH Long
ByTomiwabold Olajide

While the price increase is moving at a slow pace, investors are optimistic for a more rapid price increase in the near future if momentum returns to the market. Nonetheless, Ethereum is trading $1,966 as of writing time.

Ethereum open interest declines

Following the mild resurgence seen in the price of Ethereum over the last 24 hours, its futures activities have also shown decent strength. Data from CoinGlass shows that the Ethereum open interest across all exchanges has surged by 2.76% during the same period.

The positive open interest accompanied with a slow price surge suggests that the asset is gradually regaining momentum despite broader market downside pressure.

Nonetheless, CME futures traders appear to be lagging in contrast to performances pulled off by other exchanges as the Ethereum open interest on CME has slumped by 2.02%.

#Ethereum #Ethereum Price Prediction #CME Group news
Advertisement

Related articles

News
Feb 12, 2026 - 15:27
Standard Chartered's Geoff Kendrick Warns of $50,000 Bitcoin Risk as Bank Cuts 2026 Targets
ByGamza Khanzadaev
News
Feb 12, 2026 - 14:45
Binance's CZ Denies "FUD" as Binance Moves SAFU Reserves
ByTomiwabold Olajide
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Latest Press releases
Post-Event Press ReleaseNexTech Summit 2026 Mumbai, India | February 06, 2026
Toobit Launches TradingView Alert Integration to Provide Real-Time Market Signals
Paris Blockchain Week 2026 Where Institutions and Digital Assets Finally Meet
Subscribe to daily newsletter

Recommended articles

Interviews
Feb 12, 2026 - 12:25
Trezor Safe 7, Staking, Accessible Self-Custody: Rare Interview With Trezor's Head of Hardware Product Adam Budínský
article image Vladislav Sopov
Reviews
Feb 10, 2026 - 9:08
DeLorean Labs $DMC: Tokenized Cars, On-Chain Reservations and Strong Community
article image Dan Burgin
Reviews
Feb 9, 2026 - 16:30
Gate Research: Why Leveraged Tokens Are Vanishing
article image Dan Burgin
Interviews
Feb 5, 2026 - 15:43
Web3 Leap: How DeLorean Labs Is Reimagining the Future of Cars
article image Dan Burgin
Interviews
Feb 3, 2026 - 17:19
“Blockchain Developers Are Solving Problems Other Industries Tackled Decades Ago” — Brandon Vrooman on What Gaming Teaches Crypto
article image Dan Burgin
Price Index
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
XRP Price Index
Cardano (ADA) Price Index
Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
Tron (TRX) Price Index
Polygon (POL) Price Index
Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
Solana (SOL) Price Index
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too
Popular articles
News
Feb 12, 2026 - 15:39
Ethereum Worth $660 Million Pulled From Exchanges in One Week
Caroline Amosun
News
Feb 12, 2026 - 15:27
Standard Chartered's Geoff Kendrick Warns of $50,000 Bitcoin Risk as Bank Cuts 2026 Targets
Gamza Khanzadaev
News
Feb 12, 2026 - 14:45
Binance's CZ Denies "FUD" as Binance Moves SAFU Reserves
Tomiwabold Olajide
Show all