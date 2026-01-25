AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Ethereum Volumes Skyrocket 1,251.19% as ETH Sees Important Market Recovery

    By Arman Shirinyan
    Sun, 25/01/2026 - 14:45
    Ethereum is ready for a solid recovery, but the futures flow alone is not enough.
    Advertisement
    Ethereum Volumes Skyrocket 1,251.19% as ETH Sees Important Market Recovery
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    One of the strongest derivatives signals Ethereum has displayed in months is flashing. The volume of futures trading has increased by over 1,250%, which is uncommon without a significant change in the structure of the market. This is not random noise; rather, it is deliberate capital rotation back into ETH rather than passive spot accumulation.

    Ethereum price stays pressured

    Technically, Ethereum is still under pressure on the price chart. The 200-day MA serves as a strong overhead ceiling around the $3,300-$3,400 range, and ETH is still trading below its important moving averages.

    Article image
    ETH/USDT Chart by TradingView

    Price action has remained compressed and directionally undetermined as a result of recent attempts to reclaim this area being rejected. The structure is no longer solely bearish, though, as the market has moved from a steep decline into a tightening range, which frequently comes before growth.

    HOT Stories
    'Greatest Risk' to Bitcoin Identified by Strategy's Saylor
    XRP Hits Insane 8,700% Liquidation Imbalance, Ripple Snatches Major Banking Partnership, Saylor's Strategy Buying BTC Again, SHIB Volume Collapses — Top Weekly Crypto News
    Crypto Market Review: Shiba Inu's (SHIB) Back in Business, Ethereum (ETH) Must Decide, XRP Locked in on $2
    U.Today Crypto Digest: XRP Hits ‘Extreme Fear’ Zone, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Volume Collapses to Lowest Level of 2026, Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Eyes 30% Breakout

    The futures market is where the true signal is located. This kind of increase in futures volume suggests aggressive positioning as opposed to retail speculation. Leverage is being used by traders, indicating anticipation of a bigger move in the future.

    Advertisement

    Bulls are positioning themselves

    The majority of this activity is skewed toward bullish positioning, because long/short ratios are still high, particularly among elite traders, which indicates that astute investors are placing bets on continuation rather than collapse hedging.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Sun, 01/25/2026 - 07:57
    'Greatest Risk' to Bitcoin Identified by Strategy's Saylor
    ByAlex Dovbnya

    Data on liquidation supports this opinion. Long liquidations are comparatively contained, indicating that leverage is being added carefully rather than carelessly, even though short liquidations are still present. This type of positioning typically occurs close to points of inflection rather than at euphoric peaks. In other words, rather than being relaxed, the market is tense.

    Advertisement

    The source of the action is further confirmed by volume heat maps. Futures flow is dominated by major exchanges like Binance and OKX, which typically corresponds with directional movements in ETH rather than prolonged chop. Spot prices frequently lag behind when liquidity is concentrated in derivatives.

    Nevertheless, this does not mean that prices will go up. Increased leverage is reciprocal, and the same futures pressure may accelerate the decline through liquidations if Ethereum is unable to firmly regain the $3,200-$3,300 range. The next few meetings are important.

    #Ethereum #ETHUSD
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Jan 25, 2026 - 14:11
    Solana's Price on the Verge of Retesting $119: Details
    ByCaroline Amosun
    News
    Jan 25, 2026 - 13:39
    'Areas to Watch BTC Are…' Top Analyst Reveals Where Recovery Might Happen
    ByArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    PlanX 2026: The Dubai Conference for Protecting and Scaling Borderless Wealth
    TokenFi Unveils High-Visibility Branding Campaign Across Italy Ahead of 2026 Winter Olympics
    BTCC Exchange Nears 15-Year Mark with Plans for AI Trading Tools and Expanded RWA Offerings in 2026
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    News
    Jan 25, 2026 - 14:45
    Ethereum Volumes Skyrocket 1,251.19% as ETH Sees Important Market Recovery
    article image Arman Shirinyan
    News
    Jan 25, 2026 - 14:11
    Solana's Price on the Verge of Retesting $119: Details
    article image Caroline Amosun
    News
    Jan 25, 2026 - 13:39
    'Areas to Watch BTC Are…' Top Analyst Reveals Where Recovery Might Happen
    article image Arman Shirinyan
    News
    Jan 25, 2026 - 12:40
    Did XRP Top Out? On-Chain Euphoria Might End Here
    article image Arman Shirinyan
    News
    Jan 25, 2026 - 12:11
    26,470,000,000 SHIB in 24 Hours: Mind-Blowing
    article image Arman Shirinyan
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Jan 25, 2026 - 14:45
    Ethereum Volumes Skyrocket 1,251.19% as ETH Sees Important Market Recovery
    Arman Shirinyan
    News
    Jan 25, 2026 - 14:11
    Solana's Price on the Verge of Retesting $119: Details
    Caroline Amosun
    News
    Jan 25, 2026 - 13:39
    'Areas to Watch BTC Are…' Top Analyst Reveals Where Recovery Might Happen
    Arman Shirinyan
    Show all