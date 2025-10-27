AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Ethereum up 6% as Bull Flag Pattern Emerges, $5,000 Next?

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Mon, 27/10/2025 - 11:34
    Ethereum, the second-most-popular cryptocurrency, has outperformed with a 6% increase, driven by momentum, with analysts highlighting a bull flag formation on its charts.
    Advertisement
    Ethereum up 6% as Bull Flag Pattern Emerges, $5,000 Next?
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Ethereum outperformed Bitcoin with a 6% increase, driven by momentum rather than strong new inflows. Ethereum reached an intraday high of $4,254 early Monday as traders rotated into higher-beta assets as the Bitcoin price consolidated.

    Advertisement

    Ethereum saw a strong surge on Sunday, hinting that its recent price action remains largely momentum-driven, extending its recovery from a low of $3,711 on Oct. 22 into the fifth day.

    Ethereum's rise comes amid the broader crypto market recovery, reversing some of the declines that followed this month’s liquidation cascade. At press time, Ethereum traded at $4,171, up 5% daily and 3.70% weekly.

    HOT Stories
    Morning Crypto Report: XRP Scores Legal Win in India, Mt. Gox Delays Bitcoin Payouts, China Warns of Crypto Risks
    Scaramucci’s New Crypto-Related Project Is Coming
    XRP Reversal Sends Price Towards $1, DOGE Treasury to Go Public, Bitcoin Beats Gold, Binance’s CZ Pardoned — Top Weekly Crypto News
    Crypto Market Prediction: XRP Hits Level Critical for $3, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Flatlines Here, Ethereum (ETH) Welcomes $4,000 Again

    The rise past $4,000 has pushed the ETH price near key resistance at the daily SMA 50 at $4,236, while analysts outlined the potential of it reaching $5,000 and on-chain data pointed to larger wallets adding it.

    Advertisement

    In a recent tweet, on-chain data analytics firm Santiment stated that "whales and sharks" holding 100-10,000 ETH have added back roughly one-sixth of the coins they sold between Oct. 5 and Oct. 16, describing that as a sign of improving confidence among larger accounts.

    Ethereum bull flag in play

    Jake Wujastyk, an analyst, noted in a tweet that the Ethereum bull flag pattern remains in play, with 2025 bearing similarities to 2020. 

    This setup supports a view of a longer road higher, provided resistance gives way and reclaimed levels hold on to subsequent retests.

    Short-term resistance en route to $5,000 remains at $4,239, $4,756 and $4,955. On the macroeconomic front, the Federal Reserve will make a decision on interest rates on Oct. 29, which might be a major market mover this week.

    On Oct. 28 at 2:53 p.m., Ethereum’s Fusaka hard fork upgrade is expected to launch on the Hoodi testnet.

    #Ethereum
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    NewsCrypto News Digest
    Oct 27, 2025 - 11:03
    Morning Crypto Report: XRP Scores Legal Win in India, Mt. Gox Delays Bitcoin Payouts, China Warns of Crypto Risks
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Oct 27, 2025 - 10:53
    XRP Breaks Most Important Resistance of 2025
    ByArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Dogecoin and Shiba Inu Power the Meme Market Shape, MAGAX Utilizes AI Features
    RIVER Gains 5x Following Binance Perp Listing, Supported by Time-Encoded Airdrop Conversion
    Trezor Launches Trezor Safe 7: First Hardware Wallet With Transparent Secure Element
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Oct 27, 2025 - 11:34
    Ethereum up 6% as Bull Flag Pattern Emerges, $5,000 Next?
    Alex Dovbnya
    News, Crypto News Digest
    Oct 27, 2025 - 11:03
    Morning Crypto Report: XRP Scores Legal Win in India, Mt. Gox Delays Bitcoin Payouts, China Warns of Crypto Risks
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Oct 27, 2025 - 10:53
    XRP Breaks Most Important Resistance of 2025
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all