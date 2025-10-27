Ethereum up 6% as Bull Flag Pattern Emerges, $5,000 Next?

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Ethereum outperformed Bitcoin with a 6% increase, driven by momentum rather than strong new inflows. Ethereum reached an intraday high of $4,254 early Monday as traders rotated into higher-beta assets as the Bitcoin price consolidated.

Ethereum saw a strong surge on Sunday, hinting that its recent price action remains largely momentum-driven, extending its recovery from a low of $3,711 on Oct. 22 into the fifth day.

Ethereum's rise comes amid the broader crypto market recovery, reversing some of the declines that followed this month’s liquidation cascade. At press time, Ethereum traded at $4,171, up 5% daily and 3.70% weekly.

The rise past $4,000 has pushed the ETH price near key resistance at the daily SMA 50 at $4,236, while analysts outlined the potential of it reaching $5,000 and on-chain data pointed to larger wallets adding it.

In a recent tweet, on-chain data analytics firm Santiment stated that "whales and sharks" holding 100-10,000 ETH have added back roughly one-sixth of the coins they sold between Oct. 5 and Oct. 16, describing that as a sign of improving confidence among larger accounts.

Ethereum bull flag in play

Jake Wujastyk, an analyst, noted in a tweet that the Ethereum bull flag pattern remains in play, with 2025 bearing similarities to 2020.

#Ethereum Bull flag still in play.



2020 compared to 2025 is uncanny. Let's see if the similarities are about to continue for $ETHUSD within 1-2 weeks. pic.twitter.com/5k0g5ZvcbW — Jake Wujastyk (@Jake__Wujastyk) October 26, 2025

This setup supports a view of a longer road higher, provided resistance gives way and reclaimed levels hold on to subsequent retests.

Short-term resistance en route to $5,000 remains at $4,239, $4,756 and $4,955. On the macroeconomic front, the Federal Reserve will make a decision on interest rates on Oct. 29, which might be a major market mover this week.

On Oct. 28 at 2:53 p.m., Ethereum’s Fusaka hard fork upgrade is expected to launch on the Hoodi testnet.