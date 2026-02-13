Ethereum Hacker Moves Stolen ETH After Two Years in Dormancy

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

A hacker address implicated in the exploit of Mixin network is back to life after two years of inactivity. As flagged by Lookonchain, the hacker’s wallet address appears to be selling the siphoned funds with the aid of popular crypto mixer Tornado Cash.

Advertisement

Ethereum sell-off initiated by Mixin hacker

Per the insight from Lookonchain, in the past 15 hours, the hacker has sent 2,005 Ethereum, valued at $3,850,000, to Tornado Cash. This marked the start of other transactions, as three new wallets also received 2,087 ETH.

These fragmented ETH have a value of $4.03 million, and through Tornado Cash, they were sold at a market price of $1,933. As of writing time, the price of Ethereum was changing hands for $1,971.30, implying that the hacker sold at a loss with differences in valuation.

Note that #MixinHacker, who previously stole $200M, appears to be selling 59,854 $ETH($117M) after 2 years of inactivity!



15 hours ago, he sent 2,005 $ETH($3.85M) to #TornadoCash.



Soon after, 3 new wallets received 2,087 $ETH ($4.03M) from #TornadoCash and sold it at $1,933.… pic.twitter.com/8ujC2Berfz — Lookonchain (@lookonchain) February 13, 2026

As with many scam alert trends, attackers often lie low after their exploit to stall investigations into their nefarious acts. Mixin network was exploited in 2023, with the hacker siphoning 57,849 Ethereum worth $113.4 million.

At the time, the exploit also led to the loss of 891 BTC, worth $59.7 million, and 23.57 million USDT, which was converted into DAI stablecoin.

More selling pressure for ETH

The market sentiment around Ethereum is growing more negative as different sell-off avenues have emerged in the past 24 hours.

U.Today previously noted that BlackRock moved millions in Ethereum to Coinbase, extending its dump of the largest altcoin. With less observable Ethereum retail accumulation to shift the trend, the price of ETH is poised to remain in a deep drawdown in the coming weeks.