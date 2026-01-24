AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Ethereum Foundation Unveils Crucial Post-Quantum Strategy

    By Godfrey Benjamin
    Sat, 24/01/2026 - 12:22
    The Ethereum Foundation is pushing against quantum threat with a new strategy and team inaugurated.
    Advertisement
    Ethereum Foundation Unveils Crucial Post-Quantum Strategy
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The Ethereum Foundation has announced a dedicated post-quantum (PQ) team to prepare for a future where quantum computers could pose a threat to cryptography. In an update shared by renowned analyst Justin Drake, the team is led by researcher Thomas Coratger.

    Advertisement

    Ethereum prepares for quantum computing threats

    As per the announcement, the Ethereum Foundation is no longer treating threats from quantum computers as theoretical. Hence, it has officially shifted into a "post-quantum mode" as part of its long-term security strategy. The foundation wants to urgently ensure that the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain is safe from future threats.

    For perspective, Ethereum, just like other blockchains, relies on cryptography to secure the network. This cryptography guarantees security from classical computers. However, they could be vulnerable to large-scale quantum computers capable of cracking complex codes in minutes or days.

    The Ethereum Foundation believes that it would be unwise to wait for quantum computers to start cracking cryptography before acting. The foundation believes that quantum timelines are accelerating and Ethereum must transition safely and gradually ahead of the threat.

    In essence, the post-quantum security led by Coratger has the mandate to ensure that cryptography remains secure even if powerful quantum computers become commonplace tomorrow.

    It is worth noting that the Ethereum Foundation has made this a top priority since 2019, when it made a presentation on Eth3.0 Quantum Security at StarkWare. The move now is to accelerate development so that the ecosystem stays ahead of the threat curve.

    According to Justin Drake, several modifications will be effected, and these include protocol-level changes. Post-Quantum security is being designed directly into Ethereum’s core protocol, not just as an optional add-on. This means it will affect wallets, user accounts, validators and smart contract interactions.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Sat, 01/24/2026 - 11:36
    Shiba Inu Devs' Silence Puts Shibarium Community on Edge, What's Going On?
    ByTomiwabold Olajide

    Ethereum Foundation funding PQ security

    To ensure optimum delivery, the Ethereum Foundation is supporting the project with $2 million. One million dollars has been set aside as the Poseidon prize to harden a critical hash function. The other $1 million prize is for the PQ cryptography initiative.

    This indicates that the Ethereum Foundation believes that hash-based cryptography is a safe long-term bet against quantum threats.

    The team’s timelines include conducting bi-weekly All Core Devs PQ transactions, PQ workshops and education. Part of the materials expected to be made available to sensitize users is a six-part video series on Ethereum’s PQ strategy.

    The educational material will help users and enterprises to fully adopt post-quantum strategies that will keep Ethereum safe from threats.

    #Ethereum Foundation
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    Guides
    Jan 24, 2026 - 11:43
    Top Cryptocurrency Wallets 2026: Guide
    ByVladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 24, 2026 - 11:36
    Shiba Inu Devs' Silence Puts Shibarium Community on Edge, What's Going On?
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    PlanX 2026: The Dubai Conference for Protecting and Scaling Borderless Wealth
    TokenFi Unveils High-Visibility Branding Campaign Across Italy Ahead of 2026 Winter Olympics
    BTCC Exchange Nears 15-Year Mark with Plans for AI Trading Tools and Expanded RWA Offerings in 2026
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    News
    Jan 24, 2026 - 12:22
    Ethereum Foundation Unveils Crucial Post-Quantum Strategy
    article image Godfrey Benjamin
    Guides
    Jan 24, 2026 - 11:43
    Top Cryptocurrency Wallets 2026: Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 24, 2026 - 11:36
    Shiba Inu Devs' Silence Puts Shibarium Community on Edge, What's Going On?
    article image Tomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Jan 24, 2026 - 11:15
    Historic 500 Bitcoin for $1 Offer Reappears Online After 16 Years
    article image Godfrey Benjamin
    News
    Jan 24, 2026 - 10:06
    1.8 Million Daily Transactions: XRP Ledger Shows Key Growth per Latest Report
    article image Tomiwabold Olajide
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Jan 24, 2026 - 12:22
    Ethereum Foundation Unveils Crucial Post-Quantum Strategy
    Godfrey Benjamin
    Guides
    Jan 24, 2026 - 11:43
    Top Cryptocurrency Wallets 2026: Guide
    Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 24, 2026 - 11:36
    Shiba Inu Devs' Silence Puts Shibarium Community on Edge, What's Going On?
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Show all