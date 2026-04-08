Ethereum Foundation Sells 5,000 ETH: Why This $10 Million Move Is Actually Long-Term Growth Signal

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The Ethereum Foundation, the key organization behind the second largest cryptocurrency, has officially confirmed the start of an operation to exchange 5,000 ETH into stablecoins — specifically DAI.

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According to the organization’s official account, the transaction is being carried out as part of an updated treasury policy to ensure uninterrupted funding for research grants and charitable initiatives.

1/ Today, The Ethereum Foundation will convert 5000 ETH to stablecoins via @CoWSwap's TWAP feature as a part of our ongoing work to fund R&D, grants and donations. — Ethereum Foundation (@ethereumfndn) April 8, 2026

Ethereum Foundation activates new treasury model

To avoid pressure on the market price and eliminate news-driven manipulation, the foundation stated that it is using a TWAP mechanism via the CowSwap protocol, which Vitalik Buterin — one of the key figures behind Ethereum — actively uses himself.

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This sale is not a random impulse but rather part of a systemic plan presented back in June 2025 as part of the updated Treasury Policy Foundation. Its key points include:

Maintaining a stablecoin liquidity reserve covering 2.5 years of operating expenses.

Reducing annual spending from the current 15% to 5% of the total treasury by 2030.

Increasing the share of staking, with a target of 70,000 ETH — a level that was reached earlier this spring — aimed at funding grants exclusively through network rewards from staked Ethereum.

At the moment, around $290 million in various assets are still accumulated in the foundation’s public wallets, according to Arkham data, of which $225.7 million is held in Ethereum tokens, representing 102,377 ETH at the time of writing.

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Ethereum Foundation portfolio, Source: Arkham

However, as the foundation itself notes, as developer grants are paid out, the portfolio will gradually be depleted, meaning the share of Ethereum in it will decline.