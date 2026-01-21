Ethereum Faces Crucial Price Pivot as Whales Move 110,000 ETH

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Ethereum (ETH), the leading altcoin, has shed over 11% of its value in the last seven days. Within this period, whales in the ecosystem have redistributed 110,000 ETH worth millions of dollars. Renowned on-chain crypto analyst Ali Martinez highlighted this development to show declining Ethereum ownership by whales.

Regional tensions add pressure to Ethereum price action

The development has sparked anticipation of possible major price movement in the coming days for Ethereum. Notably, redistributions such as this suggest that Ethereum is spreading from just a few large holders into multiple addresses.

The movement could mean several things, such as potential repositioning into crypto exchanges for selling. The redistribution might also mean that whales are moving ETH off exchanges as they intend to hold it long term.

110,000 Ethereum $ETH redistributed by whales over the past 9 days! pic.twitter.com/OPcO5Y5oYL — Ali Charts (@alicharts) January 21, 2026

Regardless of the reason, historical precedence indicates that whale movements often signal volatility. At the moment, market participants and investors alike are treating the development with caution. If Ethereum continues its downward movement, which it has been experiencing the last seven days, it might trigger panic on the market.

As of press time, Ethereum is changing hands at $2,915.93, which reflects a 6.06% decline in the last 24 hours. The coin dropped from a daily peak of $3,109.93 to a low of $2,901.33 after it reached the $3,000 support.

Developments in the broader financial sector suggest that the sharp decline in Ethereum’s price might have been triggered by regional tensions. After U.S. President Donald Trump’s speech at Davos, investors decided to move capital to traditional safe-haven assets.

The price of gold has surged by over 2.15% as a result. The development has impacted the cryptocurrency market, which has registered a 2.95% decline in the last 24 hours.

Key Ethereum price levels to watch as rebound hopes remain

It is worth mentioning that in the midst of this price dip, some whales could leverage it to accumulate more Ethereum in a strategic buy. With the price once again below the $3,000 level, attention has shifted to the $2,716 support for the coin.

Ethereum has the potential to overcome the current bearish outlook and enter a bull run. However, to achieve this, it requires more inflow.

The asset’s trading volume has jumped by 45.08% to $31.83 billion in the last 24 hours, but given the broader financial market signals, it appears that more inflow could help trigger a price rebound.