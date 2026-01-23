AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Ethereum (ETH) Whale Purchases: Why Is Everyone Buying?

    By Arman Shirinyan
    Fri, 23/01/2026 - 9:26
    Ethereum buying spree that originated in 2025 is still raising tons of question as the reason behind this accumulation is unclear.
    Advertisement
    Ethereum (ETH) Whale Purchases: Why Is Everyone Buying?
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Ethereum has experienced a steady surge in large-scale accumulation over the last few months that has gradually gotten stronger and is becoming more difficult to ignore. Whales are actively buying ETH through over-the-counter channels, even though market price action is still relatively restrained.

    Because of this discrepancy between price and accumulation, Ethereum has once again come under close scrutiny. It is difficult to ignore the most recent example. An OTC whale address (0xFB7) purchased an additional 20,013 ETH, or roughly $59 million, a few hours ago.

    What's happening? 

    Since November 2025, Ethereum has seen regular large inflows from whale wallets, suggesting coordinated or at the very least extremely confident accumulation behavior rather than speculative noise. The absence of clear pressure to sell makes this more intriguing.

    HOT Stories
    Turkish Banking Giant Extends Ripple Partnership
    U.Today Crypto Review: XRP Prints Double Bottom, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Uptrend Available, Bitcoin (BTC) 'Now or Never' Price Moment
    U.Today Crypto Digest: Ripple Snatches Major Partnership in $5 Trillion Pool, XRP Defies Death Sentence, Shiba Inu Avoids BTC Selling Pressure
    Powerful Pro-Bitcoin BlackRock Exec Could Become Next Fed Chair
    Article image
    ETH/USDT Chart by TradingView

    It appears that validators are not in a rush to depart or liquidate because Ethereum's validation queue is essentially empty. In other words, people are choosing not to sell when they have the chance. By itself, that removes a major source of structural downside pressure on the market and reinforces the idea that ETH is seen as a long-term asset rather than a short-term investment.

    Advertisement

    Why would it happen?

    Nevertheless, the reason for this buildup is still a mystery. One catalyst, a major upgrade announcement or a clear macro trigger, cannot account for the volume of purchases. This ambiguity makes the situation special. Whales are positioned but do not react. Organizations like Bitmine, which have been steadily increasing their profile without offering any public explanation regarding recent advancements, have been especially active.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Fri, 01/23/2026 - 07:23
    Schiff Claims Wall Street Killed Bitcoin
    ByAlex Dovbnya
     

    From a market perspective, volatility is typically preceded by this behavior rather than stopped. During periods of weak or sideways price action, heavy accumulation often results in an accumulation of pressure. Because there is less supply and late buyers are forced to catch up, the price typically moves quickly when it does.

    Advertisement

    However, accumulation does not guarantee success on its own. There is not enough technical confirmation, and the price of Ethereum is still struggling with levels of overhead resistance.

    #Ethereum #ETHUSD
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Jan 23, 2026 - 8:25
    Ultra-Rare XRP Breakout Fractal Returns After 8 Years: 930% Versus Bitcoin Back on Menu
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Jan 23, 2026 - 7:23
    Schiff Claims Wall Street Killed Bitcoin
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    TokenFi Unveils High-Visibility Branding Campaign Across Italy Ahead of 2026 Winter Olympics
    BTCC Exchange Nears 15-Year Mark with Plans for AI Trading Tools and Expanded RWA Offerings in 2026
    UEX US Announces Strategic Brand Partnership with MMA Icon Quinton “Rampage” Jackson
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    News
    Jan 23, 2026 - 9:26
    Ethereum (ETH) Whale Purchases: Why Is Everyone Buying?
    article image Arman Shirinyan
    News
    Jan 23, 2026 - 8:25
    Ultra-Rare XRP Breakout Fractal Returns After 8 Years: 930% Versus Bitcoin Back on Menu
    article image Gamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Jan 23, 2026 - 7:23
    Schiff Claims Wall Street Killed Bitcoin
    article image Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Jan 23, 2026 - 5:33
    Turkish Banking Giant Extends Ripple Partnership
    article image Alex Dovbnya
    NewsCrypto Market ReviewPrice Analysis
    Jan 23, 2026 - 0:01
    U.Today Crypto Review: XRP Prints Double Bottom, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Uptrend Available, Bitcoin (BTC) 'Now or Never' Price Moment
    article image Arman Shirinyan
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Jan 23, 2026 - 9:26
    Ethereum (ETH) Whale Purchases: Why Is Everyone Buying?
    Arman Shirinyan
    News
    Jan 23, 2026 - 8:25
    Ultra-Rare XRP Breakout Fractal Returns After 8 Years: 930% Versus Bitcoin Back on Menu
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Jan 23, 2026 - 7:23
    Schiff Claims Wall Street Killed Bitcoin
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all