Advertisement
AD
AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Ethereum (ETH) to $25,000: Thesis Still Valid? Community Enthusiast Shares His Views

    By Vladislav Sopov
    Sat, 29/11/2025 - 15:57
    Despite market uncertainty in Q4, 2025, Ethereum's (ETH) price is still on its way to $25,000, an ETH bull says.
    Advertisement
    Ethereum (ETH) to $25,000: Thesis Still Valid? Community Enthusiast Shares His Views
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    The upcoming tech enhancements, growing adoption among institutions and corporations, positive regulatory announcements and DAT mania might push Ethereum (ETH) to $25,000, community enthusiast @FigoETH shares on X.

    Ethereum (ETH) at $25,000 is real: Opinion

    Ethereum (ETH), the second biggest cryptocurrency, still has all chances to reach $25,000 in the ongoing cycle. Despite the fact that it needs a 733% rally to achieve this goal, it still looks realistic to @FigoETH, a vocal Ethereum (ETH) proponent on X.

    First, the tech fundamentals can catalyze the growth of ETH valuation. The speaker mentions the upcoming Fulu-Osaka (Fusaka) hard fork with increased blob space and the Gloas-Amsterdam (Glamsterdam) upgrade with the block time cut by 50%.

    Advertisement

    With all these upgrades, the Ethereum (ETH) ecosystem might reach 10,000 transactions per second bandwidth on Layer 1 and up to 650,000 transactions per second on Layer 2s.

    Then, Tom Lee, a key figurehead of Bitmine, the biggest Ethereum DAT, keeps pushing optimism about its developments. As stressed by @FigoETH, besides monetary pressure, it generates a solid sentiment change:

    Tom Lee keeps on doubling down on ETH, best cheerleader we ever had

    Also, the U.S. regulators lifted the majority of roadblocks for ETH adoption by 401(k) funds, RWA tokenization entities and other sophisticated players.

    Ethereum (ETH) whales are taking profit?

    With all the limits lifted by the SEC, CFTC and others, Ethereum (ETH) is on its way to a $400 trillion TradFi market in the U.S. BlackRock and other Web2 economics heavyweights are exploring Ethereum's DATs, ETFs and other opportunities to get exposure to the biggest altcoin, the enthusiast says.

    Last but not least, Alibaba, Sony, OpenAI, Deutsche Bank, Coinbase, Kraken, Robinhood and other corporations are either building on EVM L2s or considering switching to them.

    As such, an 8x upside would not be surprising, even given the controversial ETH price performance in 2025.

    At the same time, Ethereum OG whales continue sending their ETH to centralized exchanges. As per Lookonchain, $55 million worth of Ether was moved to Bitstamp today.

    The address holds ETH since 2017, with the average purchasing price at $517.

    As of press time, Ethereum's (ETH) price has dipped below $3,000, being 2.64% down in 24 hours.

    #Ethereum
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Nov 29, 2025 - 15:31
    Ripple Exec Teases 'Very Busy' 2 Weeks Coming Before Christmas: Why?
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Nov 29, 2025 - 15:12
    Ripple Exec Reveals Why RLUSD Demand Is High
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Avail Launches Nexus Mainnet, Unifies Liquidity Across Ethereum, Solana, EVMs
    Compliant Execution Model: Zoomex User's $280,000 Withdrawal Demonstrates Industry Best Practices
    Coinlocally Savings: A New Path Toward Low-Effort Crypto Yield in 2025
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Nov 29, 2025 - 15:57
    Ethereum (ETH) to $25,000: Thesis Still Valid? Community Enthusiast Shares His Views
    Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Nov 29, 2025 - 15:31
    Ripple Exec Teases 'Very Busy' 2 Weeks Coming Before Christmas: Why?
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Nov 29, 2025 - 15:12
    Ripple Exec Reveals Why RLUSD Demand Is High
    Godfrey Benjamin
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD