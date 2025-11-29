Ethereum (ETH) to $25,000: Thesis Still Valid? Community Enthusiast Shares His Views

Advertisement

The upcoming tech enhancements, growing adoption among institutions and corporations, positive regulatory announcements and DAT mania might push Ethereum (ETH) to $25,000, community enthusiast @FigoETH shares on X.

Ethereum (ETH) at $25,000 is real: Opinion

Ethereum (ETH), the second biggest cryptocurrency, still has all chances to reach $25,000 in the ongoing cycle. Despite the fact that it needs a 733% rally to achieve this goal, it still looks realistic to @FigoETH, a vocal Ethereum (ETH) proponent on X.

First, the tech fundamentals can catalyze the growth of ETH valuation. The speaker mentions the upcoming Fulu-Osaka (Fusaka) hard fork with increased blob space and the Gloas-Amsterdam (Glamsterdam) upgrade with the block time cut by 50%.

With all these upgrades, the Ethereum (ETH) ecosystem might reach 10,000 transactions per second bandwidth on Layer 1 and up to 650,000 transactions per second on Layer 2s.

Then, Tom Lee, a key figurehead of Bitmine, the biggest Ethereum DAT, keeps pushing optimism about its developments. As stressed by @FigoETH, besides monetary pressure, it generates a solid sentiment change:

Tom Lee keeps on doubling down on ETH, best cheerleader we ever had

Also, the U.S. regulators lifted the majority of roadblocks for ETH adoption by 401(k) funds, RWA tokenization entities and other sophisticated players.

Ethereum (ETH) whales are taking profit?

With all the limits lifted by the SEC, CFTC and others, Ethereum (ETH) is on its way to a $400 trillion TradFi market in the U.S. BlackRock and other Web2 economics heavyweights are exploring Ethereum's DATs, ETFs and other opportunities to get exposure to the biggest altcoin, the enthusiast says.

Last but not least, Alibaba, Sony, OpenAI, Deutsche Bank, Coinbase, Kraken, Robinhood and other corporations are either building on EVM L2s or considering switching to them.

As such, an 8x upside would not be surprising, even given the controversial ETH price performance in 2025.

At the same time, Ethereum OG whales continue sending their ETH to centralized exchanges. As per Lookonchain, $55 million worth of Ether was moved to Bitstamp today.

An Ethereum OG just deposited another 18,000 $ETH($54.78M) into #Bitstamp 8 hours ago.



Since 2017, this OG accumulated 154,076 $ETH($79.7M) at $517 avg, then sold 87,824 $ETH($148.8M) at $1,694 avg.



He still holds 66,252 $ETH($201M) — with total profits of ~$270M.… pic.twitter.com/cSO2BE7Csj — Lookonchain (@lookonchain) November 29, 2025

The address holds ETH since 2017, with the average purchasing price at $517.

As of press time, Ethereum's (ETH) price has dipped below $3,000, being 2.64% down in 24 hours.