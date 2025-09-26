Advertisement
    Original U.Today article

    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction for September 26

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Fri, 26/09/2025 - 16:03
    Can traders expect Ethereum (ETH) to retest $4,000 mark soon?
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    The market is totally red at the end of the week, according to CoinStats.

    Article image
    ETH chart by CoinStats

    ETH/USD

    The rate of Ethereum (ETH) has declined by almost 2% over the last 24 hours.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the price of ETH has made a false breakout of the local resistance of $3,976. However, if the daily bar closes around that mark, traders may expect a test of the $4,000 zone by tomorrow. 

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the longer time frame, the rate of the main altcoin has entered a bearish area after breaking the $4,107 level. 

    Until the price is below that mark, sellers keep controlling the situation on the market. In this case, one can expect a further decline to the $3,700-$3,800 range.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, one should focus on the weekly candle's closure in terms of the $4,107 level. If it happens below it, the correction is likely to continue to the $3,600 mark.

    Ethereum is trading at $3,937 at press time.

    #Ethereum Price Prediction
