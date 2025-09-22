Advertisement
    Original U.Today article

    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction for September 22

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Mon, 22/09/2025 - 16:25
    Can traders expect Ethereum (ETH) to test $4,000 zone soon?
    A new week has started with the fall of the market, according to CoinStats.

    ETH chart by CoinStats

    ETH/USD

    Ethereum (ETH) is one of the biggest losers today, falling by 6.51%.

    Image by TradingView

    Despite today's drop, the leading altcoin keeps looking bearish on the hourly chart. If the daily bar closes near the support, there is a high chance of seeing a test of the $4,000 mark shortly.

    Image by TradingView

    On the longer time frame, the rate of ETH has almost tested the support level of $4,067. 

    However, if a bounce back does not happen by the end of the day, traders may witness a breakout, followed by an ongoing drop to the $3,800 zone.

    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, the picture is similar. Thus, the volume is low, which means buyers are weaker than sellers at the moment. All in all, if the weekly candle closes around the current prices or below, one can expect a test of the $3,800 mark by the end of the month.

    Ethereum is trading at $4,169 at press time.

    #Ethereum Price Prediction
