    Original U.Today article

    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction for September 19

    Advertisement
    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk
    Can traders expect new local peaks from Ethereum (ETH)?
    Thu, 19/09/2024 - 16:32
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction for September 19
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Bulls are back in the game, according to CoinStats.

    Advertisement
    Article image
    ETH  chart by CoinStats

    ETH/USD

    The rate of Ethereum (ETH) has increased by 5.42% over the past 24 hours.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the price of ETH is trading near the local resistance of $2,442. If it breaks out, the accumulated energy might be enough for a test of the $2,500 area soon.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the daily time frame, the rate of the main altcoin keeps rising after yesterday's bullish closure. If bulls can hold the gained initiative, there is a possibility of seeing a blast to the $2,600 zone until the end of the month.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, it is too early to make any long-term predictions, as the price of ETH does not have enough energy for prolonged growth. 

    Related
    Toncoin (TON) Price Prediction for September 18
    Wed, 09/18/2024 - 15:22
    Toncoin (TON) Price Prediction for September 18
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk

    Ongoing sideways trading in the area of $2,300-$2,600 is the most likely scenario.

    Ethereum is trading at $2,432 at press time.

    #Ethereum Price Prediction
    About the author
    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Sep 19, 2024 - 19:42
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Skyrockets 1,757% in Bullish Whale Activity
    News
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Title news
    News
    Sep 19, 2024 - 16:29
    Michael Saylor Makes 'Bitcoin Burger' Statement as BTC Rockets Over $63,000
    News
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Xandeum to Unveil Solana Scaling Solution, XAND Token Launch and Liquid Staking at Breakpoint 2024
    JGGL Takes the Global Stage at the International AI Summit, Unveiling Game-Changing Innovations in Generative AI
    VIKITA Token Listed on Poloniex, Facilitating Trading on the TRON Network
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Dogecoin (DOGE) Skyrockets 1,757% in Bullish Whale Activity
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction for September 19
    Michael Saylor Makes 'Bitcoin Burger' Statement as BTC Rockets Over $63,000
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD