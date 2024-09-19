Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction for September 19

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Bulls are back in the game, according to CoinStats.

Advertisement

ETH chart by CoinStats

ETH/USD

The rate of Ethereum (ETH) has increased by 5.42% over the past 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the price of ETH is trading near the local resistance of $2,442. If it breaks out, the accumulated energy might be enough for a test of the $2,500 area soon.

Image by TradingView

On the daily time frame, the rate of the main altcoin keeps rising after yesterday's bullish closure. If bulls can hold the gained initiative, there is a possibility of seeing a blast to the $2,600 zone until the end of the month.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, it is too early to make any long-term predictions, as the price of ETH does not have enough energy for prolonged growth.

Ongoing sideways trading in the area of $2,300-$2,600 is the most likely scenario.

Ethereum is trading at $2,432 at press time.