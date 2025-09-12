Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction for September 12

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The market keeps going up at the end of the week, according to CoinMarketCap.

ETH/USD

The price of Ethereum (ETH) has increased by 1.3% over the last day.

On the hourly chart, the rate of ETH has made a false breakout of the local resistance of $4,558. If the daily bar closes far from that level, bears may seize the initiative, which may lead to a correction to the $4,450 support level.

On the longer time frame, one should focus on the daily bar's closure in terms of the $4,516 level.

If the candle closes with a long wick, traders may witness a decline to the $4,400-$4,500 range over the next few days.

From the midterm point of view, the rate of the main altcoin is in the middle of the channel, between the support of $4,166 and the resistance of $4,788. As none of the sides is dominating, ongoing sideways trading around the current prices is the more likely scenario.

Ethereum is trading at $4,515 at press time.