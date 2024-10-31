Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction for October 31

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Almost all of the coins from the top 10 list are falling today, according to CoinMarketCap.

The rate of Ethereum (ETH) has dropped by 5.22% over the last 24 hours.

On the hourly chart, the price of ETH is falling after a breakout of the local support level of $2,625. If the daily bar closes below that mark, the fall is likely to continue to the $2,500 zone.

On the bigger time frame, the rate of the main altcoin is falling after yesterday's bullish bar.

If the candle closes near its low, there is a chance to see a test of the $2,450-$2,500 range soon.

From the midterm point of view, the price is far from essential levels. The volume is low, which means none of the sides is ready for a sharp move. In this case, sideways trading in the zone of $2,400-$2,600 is the more likely scenario.

Ethereum is trading at $2,580 at press time.