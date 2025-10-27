Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction for October 27

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The market keeps growing on the first day of the week, according to CoinStats.

ETH chart by CoinStats

ETH/USD

The price of Ethereum (ETH) has increased by 2.18% since yesterday.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the rate of ETH is on its way to the local support of $4,133. If its breakout occurs, the fall may continue to test the $4,100 range.

Image by TradingView

On the longer time frame, the price of the main altcoin is looking bearish as the candle is about to close far from its peak.

If buyers cannot seize the initiative, one can expect a test of the $4,050-$4,100 area soon.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, the rate of ETH is far from the key levels. The volume is low, which means none of the sides is ready for a sharp move. In this case, sideways trading in the zone of $4,100-$4,400 is the most likely scenario.

Ethereum is trading at $4,132 at press time.