    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction for October 2

    Denys Serhiichuk
    How long can fall of Ethereum (ETH) last?
    Wed, 2/10/2024 - 15:31
    The market continues setting new local lows, according to CoinMarketCap.

    Top coins by CoinMarketCap

    ETH/USD

    The rate of Ethereum (ETH) has fallen by 6.74% over the last day.

    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the price of ETH is near the support of $2,442. If the daily bar closes near that mark, the decline may lead to the test of the $2,400 zone tomorrow.

    Image by TradingView

    On the bigger time frame, one should pay attention to the nearest level of $2,437. 

    If it breaks out, the correction is likely to continue to the $2,350-$2,400 range within the next few days.

    Image by TradingView

    On the weekly chart, the rate of ETH is far from the main levels. However, if the bar closes near its low, there is a chance to see a more profound drop to the $2,200-$2,300 area until the end of the month.

    Ethereum is trading at $2,450 at press time.

    About the author
    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

