    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction for May 26

    Denys Serhiichuk
    How likely is Ethereum (ETH) to test $4,000 zone soon?
    Sun, 26/05/2024 - 15:36
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    The last day of the week is more bearish than bullish, according to CoinStats.

    ETH chart by CoinStats

    ETH/USD

    The price of Ethereum (ETH) has risen by almost 2% over the last day.

    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the rate of ETH is looking bullish as it is breaking the local resistance level of $3,816. If buyers can hold the gained initiative, the upward move may continue to the $3,850-$3,900 zone soon.

    Image by TradingView

    On the daily time frame, one should pay attention to the nearest level of $3,841. If the bar closes above it and with no long wick, the accumulated energy might be enough for an ongoing rise to $3,950.

    Image by TradingView

    The price of Ethereum (ETH) has almost touched the resistance of $3,993. However, buyers might need more time to accumulate energy for a further rise. In this case, sideways trading in the range of $3,700-$3,900 is the more likely scenario.

    Ethereum is trading at $3,820 at press time.

    About the author
    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

