    Original U.Today article

    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction for May 24

    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk
    Does Ethereum (ETH) have energy for ongoing upward move?
    Fri, 24/05/2024 - 15:52
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction for May 24
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The market is mainly trading sideways as the rates of some coins are rising, while others are falling, according to CoinStats.

    ETH chart by CoinStats

    ETH/USD

    The price of Ethereum (ETH) has dropped by almost 2% over the last day.

    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the rate of ETH is rising after a false breakout of the local support level of $3,651. If buyers can hold the gained initiative, growth may continue to $3,800 by tomorrow.

    Image by TradingView

    A less clear situation can be seen on the daily time frame. The price of the main altcoin is trading within yesterday's bar, which means neither bulls nor bears are dominating at the moment. 

    In this case, ongoing sideways trading in the range of $3,600-$3,800 is the more likely scenario until the end of the week.

    Image by TradingView

    On the weekly chart, one should focus on the candle closure in terms of the resistance of $3,993. If it happens near that and with no long wick, the energy might be enough for a breakout, followed by a move to the vital zone of $4,000.

    Ethereum is trading at $3,721 at press time.

    #Ethereum Price Prediction
    About the author
    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

