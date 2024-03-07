Advertisement
AD
Original U.Today article

Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction for March 7

Advertisement
article image
Denys Serhiichuk
Can traders expect correction of Ethereum (ETH) soon?
Thu, 7/03/2024 - 14:10
Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction for March 7
Cover image via www.tradingview.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Sellers have not managed to seize the initiative yet, according to CoinMarketCap.

Advertisement
Top coins by CoinMarketCap

ETH/USD

Unlike other coins, the rate of Ethereum (ETH) has fallen by 1.05% over the last day.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the rate of the main altcoin is looking bearish as it is located near the local support level of $3,747. If the situation does not change, one can expect a breakout, followed by a move to the $3,700 zone.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, the price of ETH has once again made a false breakout of the resistance of $3,827. 

Related
SHIB Price Prediction for March 6

If the bar closes far from it, the correction may continue to the $3,600-$3,700 area soon.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, the picture is more positive as there are no reversal signals yet. If the weekly candle closes near its peak, the upward move may lead to the test of the vital zone of $4,000 this month.

Ethereum is trading at $3,789 at press time.

#Ethereum Price Prediction
About the author
article image
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

related image Binance Announces New BTC, ETH, BNB Listings: Details
2024/03/07 14:17
Binance Announces New BTC, ETH, BNB Listings: Details
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image Ethereum in Spotlight as CFTC Chairman Testifies Before Congress
2024/03/07 14:17
Ethereum in Spotlight as CFTC Chairman Testifies Before Congress
Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
related image This XRP Metric Surges to $10 Billion and Can Affect Price Greatly
2024/03/07 14:17
This XRP Metric Surges to $10 Billion and Can Affect Price Greatly
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
Price Index
Bitcoin
Ethereum
XRP
Cardano
Dogecoin
Shiba Inu
Tron
Polygon
Litecoin
Solana

Latest Press Releases

Crypto's New Epicenter: Asia's Rising Influence
Firewall raises $3.7M to take smart contracts mainstream with programmable finality
MANTRA Chain Set to Launch Hongbai Testnet As Vision for Tokenized RWAs Accelerates
Submit Press Release
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too

Popular articles

Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction for March 7
Binance Announces New BTC, ETH, BNB Listings: Details
Ethereum in Spotlight as CFTC Chairman Testifies Before Congress
Show all