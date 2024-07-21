    Original U.Today article

    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction for July 21

    Denys Serhiichuk
    How long will accumulation of Ethereum (ETH) last?
    Sun, 21/07/2024
    The prices of some coins keep rising, while others have returned to the red zone, according to CoinMarketCap.

    ETH/USD

    The rate of Ethereum (ETH) has almost remained the same since yesterday. Over the last week, the price has risen by 9.61%.

    On the hourly chart, the price of ETH has made a false breakout of the local support level of $3,483. If the daily bar closes near it, one can expect a blast to the $3,450 zone shortly.

    On the bigger time frame, one should pay attention to the nearest level of $3,547. If a breakout happens, the accumulated energy might be enough for a continued upward move to the $3,600-$3,700 range.

    From the midterm point of view, bulls are trying to hold the gained initiative.

    If the weekly candle closes around the current prices, traders may witness a further rise by the end of the month.

    Ethereum is trading at $3,502 at press time.

