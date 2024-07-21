Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction for July 21

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The prices of some coins keep rising, while others have returned to the red zone, according to CoinMarketCap.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

ETH/USD

The rate of Ethereum (ETH) has almost remained the same since yesterday. Over the last week, the price has risen by 9.61%.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the price of ETH has made a false breakout of the local support level of $3,483. If the daily bar closes near it, one can expect a blast to the $3,450 zone shortly.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, one should pay attention to the nearest level of $3,547. If a breakout happens, the accumulated energy might be enough for a continued upward move to the $3,600-$3,700 range.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, bulls are trying to hold the gained initiative.

If the weekly candle closes around the current prices, traders may witness a further rise by the end of the month.

Ethereum is trading at $3,502 at press time.