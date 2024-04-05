Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction for April 5

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The bears' pressure remains relevant on the cryptocurrency market, according to CoinMarketCap.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

ETH/USD

The rate of Ethereum (ETH) has declined by 2.53% over the last day.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the price of ETH might have found a local support level of $3,237. If the daily bar closes far from this mark, the rise may lead to the test of the $3,320 zone tomorrow.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, the rate of the main altcoin has once again bounced off the $3,214 level. If buyers can hold the gained initiative, there is a chance to see a local rise to the $3,350-$3,400 area by the end of the week.

Image by TradingView

A less positive picture can be seen on the weekly chart. The bar is trading near its low, which is a bearish signal in the midterm scenario. In this case, it is too early to think about a fast bounce back.

All in all, there is a still a possibility to see a test of the vital $3,000 zone soon.

Ethereum is trading at $3,283 at press time.