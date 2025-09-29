Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis for September 29

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Most of the cryptocurrencies are again rising, according to CoinStats.

Advertisement

ETH chart by CoinStats

ETH/USD

The price of Ethereum (ETH) has gone up by 2.71% over the past 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the rate of ETH is testing the support level of $4,088. If it breaks out, traders may witness a test of the $4,050 zone soon.

Image by TradingView

On the longer time frame, one should focus on the daily candle's closure in terms of yesterday's bar's high.

If it happens near $4,150, growth may continue to the $4,200-$4,300 area over the next few days.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, the rate of the main altcoin has made a false breakout of the $4,060 level. However, one should pay attention to the weekly bar's closure in terms of that mark. If it happens below it, the accumulated energy might be enough for an ongoing correction to the $3,800 zone.

Ethereum is trading at $4,107 at press time.