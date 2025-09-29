AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD
    Original U.Today article

    Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis for September 29

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Mon, 29/09/2025 - 13:54
    Can bulls keep the rate of Ethereum (ETH) above $4,000 until the end of the week?
    Advertisement
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis for September 29
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Most of the cryptocurrencies are again rising, according to CoinStats.

    Advertisement
    Article image
    ETH chart by CoinStats

    ETH/USD

    The price of Ethereum (ETH) has gone up by 2.71% over the past 24 hours.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the rate of ETH is testing the support level of $4,088. If it breaks out, traders may witness a test of the $4,050 zone soon.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the longer time frame, one should focus on the daily candle's closure in terms of yesterday's bar's high. 

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Sun, 09/28/2025 - 12:20
    DOGE Price Prediction for September 28
    ByDenys Serhiichuk

    If it happens near $4,150, growth may continue to the $4,200-$4,300 area over the next few days.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, the rate of the main altcoin has made a false breakout of the $4,060 level. However, one should pay attention to the weekly bar's closure in terms of that mark. If it happens below it, the accumulated energy might be enough for an ongoing correction to the $3,800 zone.

    Ethereum is trading at $4,107 at press time.

    #Ethereum Price Prediction
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    Price Analysis
    Sep 29, 2025 - 14:03
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for September 29
    ByDenys Serhiichuk
    Price Analysis
    Sep 29, 2025 - 13:52
    SHIB Price Analysis for September 29
    ByDenys Serhiichuk
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Nigel Farage to Headline at UK’s flagship web3 Conference Zebu Live 2025
    WBTC Strengthens its Role as Multichain Standard for Bitcoin in DeFi
    Alt.town Introduces $TOWN Token Utility Across Platform Services and Launches ValueFi Deposit Event
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    Price Analysis
    Sep 29, 2025 - 14:03
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for September 29
    Alex Dovbnya
    Price Analysis
    Sep 29, 2025 - 13:54
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis for September 29
    Alex Dovbnya
    Price Analysis
    Sep 29, 2025 - 13:52
    SHIB Price Analysis for September 29
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all