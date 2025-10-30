AdvertisementAdvert.
    Original U.Today article

    Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis for October 30

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Thu, 30/10/2025 - 15:34
    Is the price of Ethereum (ETH) ready for local growth?
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Most of the coins keep setting new local lows, according to CoinStats.

    ETH chart by CoinStats

    ETH/USD

    The price of Ethereum (ETH) has dropped by 4.85% over the last day.

    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the rate of ETH is going down after breaking the local support of $3,839. If bulls cannot seize the initiative, the correction is likely to continue to the $3,750 mark.

    Image by TradingView

    On the longer time frame, the situation is also bearish. Traders should focus on the daily candle's closure in terms of the support of $3,694. 

    If it breaks out, the accumulated energy might be enough for a more profound drop to the $3,800 zone.

    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, there are no reversal signals yet. As the rate of the main altcoin is far from main levels, one should pay attention to the interim area of $4,000. Until the price is below that mark, bears keep controlling the situation on the market. In this case, there is a high chance of seeing a test of the $3,354 support soon.

    Ethereum is trading at $3,792 at press time.

    #Ethereum Price Prediction
