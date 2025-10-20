Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis for October 20

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The price of Ethereum (ETH) has gone up by 1.91% since yesterday.

On the hourly chart, the rate of ETH has made a false breakout of the local resistance of $4,075. However, if the daily bar closes near that mark, one can expect a test of the $4,150-$4,200 area shortly.

On the longer time frame, the price of the main altcoin is going up after a bounce back from the local support of $3,694. However, the rate is in the middle of the channel, which means traders are unlikely to witness sharp moves.

Such a statement is also confirmed by the low volume. All in all, sideways trading in the zone of $3,900-$4,100 is the most likely scenario.

From the midterm point of view, the picture is similar. Neither bulls nor bears have seized the initiative yet, confirming the absence of buyers and sellers' energy. In this regard, traders are unlikely to witness increased volatility anytime soon.

Ethereum is trading at $4,031 at press time.