    Original U.Today article

    Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis for November 9

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Sun, 9/11/2025 - 15:17
    Can the price of Ethereum (ETH) return above $3,500 by the end of the week?
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Sellers are trying to return to the game at the end of the week, according to CoinMarketCap.

    Top coins by CoinMarketCap

    ETH/USD

    The rate of Ethereum (ETH) has risen by 1.80% since yesterday. Over the last week, the price has fallen by 10.62%.

    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the price of ETH is near the local resistance of $3,464. If a breakout happens, the upward move is likely to continue to the $3,500 mark.

    Image by TradingView

    On the bigger time frame, the picture is also bullish. Traders should focus on the daily bar closure in terms of the $3,480 level.

    If the bar closes above it and with no long wick, the accumulated energy might be enough for further growth to the $3,600-$3,700 range.

    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, the situation is not so positive for buyers. The price of the main altcoin is far from the support and resistance levels, which means neither side is ready for a further move. In this case, sideways trading in the zone of $3,400-$3,800 is the more likely scenario.

    Ethereum is trading at $3,485 at press time.

    #Ethereum Price Prediction
