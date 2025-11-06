Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis for November 6

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Bears are more powerful than bulls even though some coins are in the green zone, according to CoinStats.

The price of Ethereum (ETH) is almost unchanged since yesterday.

On the hourly chart, the rate of ETH is breaking the local support of $3,342. If it happens, the decline may lead to the test of the $3,300 area by tomorrow.

On the longer time frame, the price of the main altcoin is trading within yesterday’s bar, which means neither buyers nor sellers have accumulated enough strength to seize the initiative.

In this regard, sideways trading in the range of $3,300-$3,500 is the most likely scenario.

From the midterm point of view, traders should pay attention to the nearest support of $2,857. If the weekly bar closes near that mark, the drop may continue to the $2,500-$2,800 range.

Ethereum is trading at $3,342 at press time.