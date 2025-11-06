AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD
    Original U.Today article

    Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis for November 6

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Thu, 6/11/2025 - 15:13
    Can the decline of Ethereum (ETH) continue to the $3,000 mark?
    Advertisement
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis for November 6
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Bears are more powerful than bulls even though some coins are in the green zone, according to CoinStats.

    Advertisement
    Article image
    ETH chart by CoinStats

    ETH/USD

    The price of Ethereum (ETH) is almost unchanged since yesterday.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the rate of ETH is breaking the local support of $3,342. If it happens, the decline may lead to the test of the $3,300 area by tomorrow.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the longer time frame, the price of the main altcoin is trading within yesterday’s bar, which means neither buyers nor sellers have accumulated enough strength to seize the initiative. 

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Tue, 11/04/2025 - 15:36
    SHIB Price Analysis for November 4
    ByDenys Serhiichuk

    In this regard, sideways trading in the range of $3,300-$3,500 is the most likely scenario.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, traders should pay attention to the nearest support of $2,857. If the weekly bar closes near that mark, the drop may continue to the $2,500-$2,800 range.

    Ethereum is trading at $3,342 at press time.

    #Ethereum Price Prediction
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    Price Analysis
    Nov 6, 2025 - 15:04
    XRP Price Analysis for November 6
    ByDenys Serhiichuk
    Price Analysis
    Nov 6, 2025 - 15:02
    SHIB Price Analysis for November 6
    ByDenys Serhiichuk
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Toobit Integrates CCXT, Giving Every Trader Access to Professional-Grade Trading Systems
    Leverage Shares by Themes adds GEMI, BLSH, BMNR to leveraged single-stock ETF suite — debuting first-to-market GEMG
    Zama Announces Strategic Acquisition of KKRT Labs to Scale Confidentiality on Public Blockchains
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    Price Analysis
    Nov 6, 2025 - 15:13
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis for November 6
    Denys Serhiichuk
    Price Analysis
    Nov 6, 2025 - 15:04
    XRP Price Analysis for November 6
    Denys Serhiichuk
    Price Analysis
    Nov 6, 2025 - 15:02
    SHIB Price Analysis for November 6
    Denys Serhiichuk
    Show all