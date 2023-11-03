Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis for November 3

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.
Bulls could not keep the rise going for long, and coins have come back to the red zone.
ETH/USD
The rate of Ethereum (ETH) has risen by 1.63% over the last 24 hours.
On the hourly chart, the price of Ethereum (ETH) is trying to fix above the local resistance level of $1,806. If the candle closes above it, the growth will continue to the $1,820-$1,830 zone tomorrow.
On the daily time frame, the rate of ETH is trading sideways as it is located in the middle of the channel. Thus, the volume is falling, which means that none of the sides is ready for a sharp move.
With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.