Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis for November 26

The last day of the week is bearish for the cryptocurrency market.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

ETH/USD

The rate of Ethereum (ETH) has risen by 0.18% since yesterday. Over the last week, the price has risen by 6.44%.

On the hourly chart, the price of ETH is in the middle of the local channel, getting energy for a further sharp move. However, any ups or downs are unlikely to happen today as most of the daily ATR has been passed.

On the daily time frame, the situation remains unchanged as the rate of ETH keeps accumulating power. One can only think of a continued rise if the price fixes above the $2,120 zone.

From the midterm point of view, one should pay attention to the bar closure.

If it happens near the $2,100 area, one can expect a resistance breakout by the end of the month.

Ethereum is trading at $2,079 at press time.