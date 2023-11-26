Advertisement
AD
Original U.Today article

Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis for November 26

Advertisement
article image
Denys Serhiichuk
When can traders expect further rise of Ethereum (ETH)?
Sun, 11/26/2023 - 17:40
Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis for November 26
Cover image via www.tradingview.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

The last day of the week is bearish for the cryptocurrency market.

Advertisement
Top coins by CoinMarketCap

ETH/USD

The rate of Ethereum (ETH) has risen by 0.18% since yesterday. Over the last week, the price has risen by 6.44%.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the price of ETH is in the middle of the local channel, getting energy for a further sharp move. However, any ups or downs are unlikely to happen today as most of the daily ATR has been passed.

Image by TradingView

On the daily time frame, the situation remains unchanged as the rate of ETH keeps accumulating power. One can only think of a continued rise if the price fixes above the $2,120 zone.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, one should pay attention to the bar closure.

Related
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for November 25

If it happens near the $2,100 area, one can expect a resistance breakout by the end of the month.

Ethereum is trading at $2,079 at press time.

#Ethereum Price Prediction
About the author
article image
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

related image Ethereum Upgrade EIP 4844 Is Massive for L2s, Here's Why
2023/11/26 17:39
Ethereum Upgrade EIP 4844 Is Massive for L2s, Here's Why
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
related image Bitcoin Mining Difficulty Hits New Record High
2023/11/26 17:39
Bitcoin Mining Difficulty Hits New Record High
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Ripple VP Invites Devs to XRP Ledger DeFi Hackathon
2023/11/26 17:39
Ripple VP Invites Devs to XRP Ledger DeFi Hackathon
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
AD