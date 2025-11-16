Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis for November 16

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The end of the week is controlled by bears, according to CoinMarketCap.

ETH/USD

The rate of Ethereum (ETH) has declined by 1.03% over the last 24 hours.

On the hourly chart, the price of ETH is closer to the support than to the resistance level. If the daily bar closes near $3,131, the decline is likely to continue to the $3,100 zone shortly.

A similar picture is on the bigger time frame. If a breakout of the $3,000 area happens, the accumulated energy might be enough for a test of the $2,857 support.

Such a scenario is relevant until the end of the month.

From the midterm point of view, one should focus on the weekly candle closure in terms of the $2,857 mark. If a false breakout happens, buyers may seize the initiative, which may lead to a bounce back to the $3,000-$3,200 range.

Ethereum is trading at $3,174 at press time.