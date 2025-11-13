Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis for November 13

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The market remains mainly red today, according to CoinStats.

ETHchart by CoinStats

ETH/USD

The price of Ethereum (ETH) has declined by 1.51% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the rate of ETH is approaching the local support of $3,377. If buyers cannot seize the initiative, one can expect a level breakout, followed by a further drop to the $3,350 mark.

Image by TradingView

On the longer time frame, the price of the main altcoin is going down after a false breakout of the resistance of $3,654.

If the daily candle closes with a long wick, the decline is likely to continue to the $3,300 range.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, the situation is similar. If bulls lose the vital $3,000 mark, one can expect a test of the support of $2,857 shortly.

Ethereum is trading at $3,404 at press time.