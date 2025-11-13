Advertisement
AD
AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD
    Original U.Today article

    Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis for November 13

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Thu, 13/11/2025 - 15:43
    Can the rate of Ethereum (ETH) get back above $3,500 soon?
    Advertisement
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis for November 13
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The market remains mainly red today, according to CoinStats.

    Advertisement
    Article image
    ETHchart by CoinStats

    ETH/USD

    The price of Ethereum (ETH) has declined by 1.51% over the last 24 hours.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the rate of ETH is approaching the local support of $3,377. If buyers cannot seize the initiative, one can expect a level breakout, followed by a further drop to the $3,350 mark.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the longer time frame, the price of the main altcoin is going down after a false breakout of the resistance of $3,654. 

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Thu, 11/13/2025 - 13:43
    Zcash (ZEC) Price Analysis for November 13
    ByDenys Serhiichuk

    If the daily candle closes with a long wick, the decline is likely to continue to the $3,300 range.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, the situation is similar. If bulls lose the vital $3,000 mark, one can expect a test of the support of $2,857 shortly.

    Ethereum is trading at $3,404 at press time.

    #Ethereum Price Prediction
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    NewsBreaking
    Nov 13, 2025 - 15:55
    Breaking: Ripple CEO Reacts to Launch of First Spot XRP ETF
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    News
    Nov 13, 2025 - 15:47
    Ex-Coinbase CTO Balaji Srinivasan Hints at New Crypto Era in Play: Details
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    YouBallin Opens $YBL Sale on Solana — Instant Claims & Raydium Liquidity Bring Real Utility
    kpk Launches Agent-Powered Vaults on Morpho
    Certora Partners with Cork and Hypernative to Set a New Standard for Web3 Security
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News, Breaking
    Nov 13, 2025 - 15:55
    Breaking: Ripple CEO Reacts to Launch of First Spot XRP ETF
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Nov 13, 2025 - 15:47
    Ex-Coinbase CTO Balaji Srinivasan Hints at New Crypto Era in Play: Details
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Price Analysis
    Nov 13, 2025 - 15:43
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis for November 13
    Denys Serhiichuk
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD