Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis for November 11

ETH chart by CoinStats

The rate of Ethereum (ETH) has fallen by 0.81% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the price of ETH is going down after breaking the local support of $3,532. If the daily bar closes near that mark or below it, the correction is likely to continue to the $3,400 zone.

Image by TradingView

On the longer time frame, the rate of the main altcoin has once again bounced off the resistance of $3,654.

If the situation does not change, traders may expect an ongoing decline to the $3,400 mark shortly.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, there are no reversal signals yet. However, the price of ETH is far from the support and resistance levels, which means there low chances of witnessing sharp moves by the end of the week.

Ethereum is trading at $3,498 at press time.