Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis for November 10

article image
Denys Serhiichuk
Has price of Ethereum (ETH) reached local peak?
Fri, 11/10/2023 - 18:00
Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis for November 10
Cover image via www.tradingview.com

The prices of coins keep rising; however, there are some exceptions from the rule.

ETH chart by CoinStats

ETH/USD

The rate of Ethereum (ETH) has increased by 3.08% over the past 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the price of Ethereum (ETH) has bounced off the local support level of $2,071.

However, if the daily bar closes not far from it, bears may seize the initiative, which can lead to a drop to the $2,040 zone.

Image by TradingView

On the daily chart, the rate of ETH has made a false breakout of yesterday's bar peak. If the candle closes below the important zone of $2,100, the correction may continue to the $2,000-$2,050 area in the next week.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger chart, one should focus on the bar closure in terms of the level of $2,029. If it happens above that mark, the ongoing rise may continue to the $2,100 area and above.

Ethereum is trading at $2,086 at press time.

#Ethereum Price Prediction
About the author
article image
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

