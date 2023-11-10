Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis for November 10

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The prices of coins keep rising; however, there are some exceptions from the rule.

ETH chart by CoinStats

ETH/USD

The rate of Ethereum (ETH) has increased by 3.08% over the past 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the price of Ethereum (ETH) has bounced off the local support level of $2,071.

However, if the daily bar closes not far from it, bears may seize the initiative, which can lead to a drop to the $2,040 zone.

Image by TradingView

On the daily chart, the rate of ETH has made a false breakout of yesterday's bar peak. If the candle closes below the important zone of $2,100, the correction may continue to the $2,000-$2,050 area in the next week.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger chart, one should focus on the bar closure in terms of the level of $2,029. If it happens above that mark, the ongoing rise may continue to the $2,100 area and above.

Ethereum is trading at $2,086 at press time.