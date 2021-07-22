Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis for July 22

Original U.Today article

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Bulls keep dominating the situation on the market as all of the top 10 coins remain in the green zone.

ETH/USD

Yesterday, the Ethereum (ETH) price followed the cryptocurrency flagship and broke the upper limit of the channel of $1,860. Further growth took place at medium volumes, and toward the end of the day, the pair tested the psychological level of $2,000.

Bulls tried to continue their growth tonight, but so far they have not been able to gain a foothold above the $2,000 mark. During the day, a rollback to the area of average prices is possible.

If the moving average EMA55 stops the rollback, then one can hope for continued growth to the area of $2,100.

On the daily chart, Ethereum (ETH) keeps growing after yesterday's bull run. At the moment, we need to pay close attention to the area around $2,000. If the daily candle closes above it, there is a good chance of keeping the rise going to the zone of the most liquidity at $2,300.

On the longer time frame, Ethereum (ETH) has bounced off the support at $1,730 for the third time against a low trading volume. If bulls can keep the growth going, the nearest level at which sellers may seize the initiative is the mark of $2,250.

Ethereum is trading at $1,988 at press time.