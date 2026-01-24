AdvertisementAdvert.
    Original U.Today article

    Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis for January 24

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Sat, 24/01/2026 - 16:09
    Can the rate of Ethereum (ETH) fix above $3,000 next week?
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis for January 24
    Most of the coins are trying to return to the bullish zone, according to CoinStats.

    ETH chart by CoinStats

    ETH/USD

    The rate of Ethereum (ETH) has gone up by 2% over the last day.

    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the price of ETH is on the way to the local resistance at $2,970 after a false breakout of the support.

    If bulls' pressure continues, traders may witness a test of the $2,980-$2,990 range tomorrow.

    Image by TradingView

    On the bigger time frame, the rate of the main altcoin is within yesterday's candle, which means neither bulls nor bears are dominating. In this regard, consolidation in the narrow range of $2,900-$3,000 is the more likely scenario.

    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, bulls have failed to maintain the rise after the previous bullish bar closure. If the candle closes around the current prices or below, the decline is likely to continue to the support at $2,624 next month.

    Ethereum is trading at $2,963 at press time.

    #Ethereum Price Prediction
