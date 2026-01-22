Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis for January 22

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Sellers are not going to give up easily, according to CoinStats.

Advertisement

ETH chart by CoinStats

ETH/USD

The rate of Ethereum (ETH) has declined by 1.1% over the last day.

On the hourly chart, the price of ETH is near the local support at $2,935. As most of the daily ATR has passed, there are low chances of seeing sharp moves by tomorrow. You Might Also Like Thu, 01/22/2026 - 09:44 SHIB Price Analysis for January 22 By Denys Serhiichuk However, if a bounce back does not happen, the decline is likely to continue to the $2,900 zone. Image by TradingView

On the longer time frame, the situation is rather bearish as the rate of the main altcoin has not bounced off far from the support after its false breakout. If the candle closes below the $2,888 level, traders may witness a test of the $2,800 range soon.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, the price of ETH is in the middle of the channel between the support at $2,624 and the resistance at $3,447. The volume keeps falling, which means traders are unlikely to see sharp moves by the end of the month.

Ethereum is trading at $2,948 at press time.