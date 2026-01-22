AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD
    Original U.Today article

    Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis for January 22

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Thu, 22/01/2026 - 15:24
    Can the price of Ethereum (ETH) fix above $3,000 by the end of the week?
    Advertisement
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis for January 22
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Sellers are not going to give up easily, according to CoinStats.

    Advertisement
    Article image
    ETH chart by CoinStats

    ETH/USD

    The rate of Ethereum (ETH) has declined by 1.1% over the last day.

    Article image

    On the hourly chart, the price of ETH is near the local support at $2,935. As most of the daily ATR has passed, there are low chances of seeing sharp moves by tomorrow.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Thu, 01/22/2026 - 09:44
    SHIB Price Analysis for January 22
    ByDenys Serhiichuk

    However, if a bounce back does not happen, the decline is likely to continue to the $2,900 zone.

    Article Image
    Image by TradingView

    On the longer time frame, the situation is rather bearish as the rate of the main altcoin has not bounced off far from the support after its false breakout. If the candle closes below the $2,888 level, traders may witness a test of the $2,800 range soon.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, the price of ETH is in the middle of the channel between the support at $2,624 and the resistance at $3,447. The volume keeps falling, which means traders are unlikely to see sharp moves by the end of the month.

    Ethereum is trading at $2,948 at press time.

    #Ethereum Price Prediction
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Jan 22, 2026 - 15:11
    XRP Derivatives Explode 3,948%, Is Liquidity Expanding?
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Jan 22, 2026 - 15:00
    'Thinking About Buying More Bitcoin': Michael Saylor Reacts to Bitcoin Price Collapse With Bull Statement
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    BTCC Exchange Nears 15-Year Mark with Plans for AI Trading Tools and Expanded RWA Offerings in 2026
    UEX US Announces Strategic Brand Partnership with MMA Icon Quinton “Rampage” Jackson
    FreeCrash.game Launches as a Free-to-Play Crash Game Simulator for Strategy Testing and Risk-Free Gameplay
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Price Analysis
    Jan 22, 2026 - 15:24
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis for January 22
    article image Denys Serhiichuk
    News
    Jan 22, 2026 - 15:11
    XRP Derivatives Explode 3,948%, Is Liquidity Expanding?
    article image Tomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Jan 22, 2026 - 15:00
    'Thinking About Buying More Bitcoin': Michael Saylor Reacts to Bitcoin Price Collapse With Bull Statement
    article image Gamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Jan 22, 2026 - 14:38
    15,000,000,000 SHIB in Three Hours: Indian Shiba Inu Billionaire Sparks New Meme Coin Mystery
    article image Gamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Jan 22, 2026 - 14:34
    XRP Prints $0 Short Liquidations in Rare Market Behavior: What Comes Next?
    article image Gamza Khanzadaev
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    Price Analysis
    Jan 22, 2026 - 15:24
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis for January 22
    Denys Serhiichuk
    News
    Jan 22, 2026 - 15:11
    XRP Derivatives Explode 3,948%, Is Liquidity Expanding?
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Jan 22, 2026 - 15:00
    'Thinking About Buying More Bitcoin': Michael Saylor Reacts to Bitcoin Price Collapse With Bull Statement
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Show all