    Original U.Today article

    Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis for January 19

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Mon, 19/01/2026 - 16:07
    Can traders expect Ethereum (ETH) to drop to the $3,000 area soon?
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    The cryptocurrency market is mostly falling today, according to CoinStats.

    ETH chart by CoinStats

    ETH/USD

    The price of Ethereum (ETH) has dropped by 3.2% over the last 24 hours.

    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the rate of ETH has made a false breakout of the local resistance at $3,231. If the daily candle closes above that mark, there is a chance to witness a test of the $3,250 area tomorrow.

    Image by TradingView

    On the longer time frame, the picture is less positive for bulls. Buyers may start thinking about a midterm rise only if the rate of the main altcoin fixes above the resistance at $3,447. 

    Until it happens, bears remain more powerful than bulls. 

    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, none of the sides is dominating. Such a statement is also confirmed by the falling volume. All in all, sideways trading around the current prices is the most likely scenario untli the end of the month.

    Ethereum is trading at $3,218 at press time.

    #Ethereum Price Prediction
